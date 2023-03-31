Aviation Asset Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Segmented By Service Type (Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications), By Type (Direct Purchase, Operating Lease, Finance Lease, Sale & Lease Back) , By End Use (Commercial Platforms, MRO Services), and By Region.

The global aviation asset management market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market is driven by the development of new aircraft models and a surge in air passenger traffic owing to the changed preference of consumers to travel via air mode and the increased per capita income of consumers.



Also, the development of retrofit & aftermarkets and advancements in technology are expected to influence the growth of the global aviation asset management market in the forecast period.

Rise in Air Traffic Drives the Market Growth

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) data, passenger traffic, and freight volume are expected to double by 2035.The growing popularity of air transport modes among passengers is due to the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population and the comfort, convenience, and time-saving offered by the air travel mode of transportation.



Also, the availability of low-cost airline tickets to popular tourist destinations across the world is attracting consumers to opt for air travel modes. The government of several countries is significantly investing in the development of the tourism industry and making the process of obtaining visas easier for international tourists.

The adoption of an aviation asset management system is considered beneficial for the aviation industry as it helps to lower fixed and variable management costs and is highly effective.The market players also focus on improving their services by adopting intelligence and real-time analytical solutions to boost profits and reduce costs in crucial areas, including fraud detection, marketing, data management, and tracking.



Therefore, a rise in the number of passengers willing to travel by using air transportation modes and supportive government policies and regulations are expected to accelerate the growth of the global aviation asset management market over the next five years.

Ongoing Technological Advancements Support the High Market Demand

Modern aviation consists of many parts that need to be properly managed to function properly.Aviation asset management service providers are making heavy investments in the technological advancement of the existing system and finding innovative solutions to improve the system’s overall efficiency.



The advent of novel technologies and developments in connected technologies is fueling the number of companies that can integrate their systems with the cloud, the internet of things, data management tools, and predictive analysis technology to improve their performance.Also, to lower the disruptions and increase security, the market players are adopting blockchain technology as it is highly secure.



Blockchain technology can be used in several applications, including tokenization, smart contracts, certification, and digital IDs. The launch of a better-performing aviation asset management system by the players is expected to create new growth avenues for the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global aviation asset management market is segmented into service type, type, end-use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on service, the market is divided into leasing services, technical services, and regulatory certifications.



Based on type, the market is divided into a direct purchase, operating lease, finance lease, sale & lease back.Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into commercial platforms and MRO services.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global aviation asset management market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to be a promising market owing to the increase in expenditure capacity and several passengers willing to travel via airways.

Market Players

AerCap Holdings N.V, Aviation Asset Management Inc, BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management, Acumen Aviation, AerData (Boeing Company), GA Telesis, LLC, Skyworks Capital, LLC., Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd., GE Capital Aviation Services (General Electric Company), Airbus Group, are the major market players operating in the global aviation asset management market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aviation asset management market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Service Type:

o Leasing Services

o Technical Services

o Regulatory Certifications

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Type:

o Direct Purchase

o Operating Lease

o Finance Lease

o Sale & Lease Back

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By End Use:

o Commercial Platforms

o MRO Services

• Aviation Asset Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aviation asset management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

