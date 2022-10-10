U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,643.25
    -10.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,304.00
    -49.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,056.25
    -45.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.14
    -0.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.90
    -22.40 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.44 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.93
    +2.41 (+7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4750
    +0.1450 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,302.94
    -119.05 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -14.68 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.44
    -23.65 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Aviation Asset Management Market to Hit USD 300 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the aviation asset management industry are GE Capital Aviation Services, Boeing Global Services, Aercap Holdings NVBOC Aviation, Avolon, Airbus Group, and others such as Air Lease Corporation, ST Engineering, Dubai Aerospace, and SMBC Aviation.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Aviation Asset Management Market is poised to exceed USD 300 billion by 2030.

Ongoing expansion of the operational fleet by regional airlines as a significant factor spurring the demand for aviation asset management solutions. Regional airline operators have been infusing significant investments to replace their existing fleet with new aircraft with enhanced functionalities with an aim to minimize carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals. In order to improve the manufacturing capabilities, the governments are encouraging greenfield investment in aviation sector.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4747


Multiple applications to push the demand for wide-body aircraft

Aviation asset management market from wide-body aircraft segment was worth over USD 25 billion in 2021 and is poised to witness progressive trends between 2022 and 2030. The proliferating demand for air travel, coupled with the growing requirement to carry a large number of passengers in medium and long-haul flights will drive demand for wide-body aircraft. Also, the increasing utilization of these aircraft for VIP travel, military, commercial cargo & freight, and other special purposes will help the segment gain significant momentum during the projection timeframe.

Surging air passenger traffic to boost sale and leaseback purchases

Sale and lease back (SLB) segment value is projected to cross USD 35 billion by 2030. The significant growth in air traffic and the growing demand for commercial and passenger fleets are likely to boost sale and lease back transactions across the aviation sector. These purchases let the seller use the aircraft without owning it while helping airline operators release the capital blocked by the fleet acquisition, creating lucrative growth prospects for the aviation asset management market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 310 market data tables & 36 figures & charts from the report, “Aviation Asset Management Market Size, By Type (Aircraft {Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Private Jets}, Helicopter), By Purchase Type (Direct Purchase, Operating Lease, Finance Lease, Sale & Lease Back (SLB)), By Service (Leasing Service, Technical Service, Regulatory Services, End-to-End), By End-Use (Airline Operators, Leasing Companies, Cargo Operators, MRO Service Providers, Commercial Platforms), Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aviation-asset-management-market

Growing safety concerns to boost the adoption of technical services

Aviation asset management market from technical services segment held over 20% market share in 2021 and is anticipated to drive appreciable revenues between 2022 and 2030. The rising safety concerns pertaining to air travel among the passengers is compelling the airlines to opt for predictive maintenance and repair. The prominent participants have been focusing on offering a spectrum of services ranging from component repairing and airframe maintenance to painting, engineering, and re-finishing services to aircraft operators.

Increasing advertising applications to surge industry revenues from commercial platforms

Commercial platforms are expected to emerge as a major end-use segment over the next 8 years, exhibiting over 2% CAGR during 2022-2030. The growing usage of aircrafts for photography, aerial ads, broadcasting, and several other purposes is enabling the commercial platforms to generate revenues. Besides, an increasing number of organizations leasing private jets for advertising their events, products, and services may help the segment to grow in the foreseeable future.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4747

Booming e-commerce sector to drive product demand across Latin America

Latin America aviation asset management market is expected to record a valuation of more than USD 10 billion by 2030. The flourishing outlook of the e-commerce industry, coupled with the expanding trade opportunities in the region is bolstering the demand for air-freight services. The proliferating sales of cargo aircrafts to ensure timely shipment deliveries may fuel the regional industry growth in the coming years.

Increasing strategic alliances to bolster the competitive landscape

Major shareholders in the aviation asset management industry are GE Capital Aviation Services, Boeing Global Services, Aercap Holdings NVBOC Aviation, Avolon, Airbus Group, and others such as Air Lease Corporation, ST Engineering, Dubai Aerospace, and SMBC Aviation.

The competitive landscape is fueled by the increasing strategic alliances among the leading players as well as new entrants to expand their existing customer base and strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2021, the leading aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings acquired General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Service to be the largest customer of Boeing and Airbus by serving around 300 customers globally, gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and c

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) may be sending bullish...

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to buy in late 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks to Buy in Late 2022. The share of EV sales has taken up more than 5% of the total new automobile […]

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA s

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

    Specifically, there are a pair of pharmaceutical companies whose roster of in-demand medicines makes their prospects better than most in the face of market turbulence of any kind, so let's analyze each and see why they could be a smart pickup for some downside protection. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a company that needs no introduction, especially not after its rapid development and commercialization of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Furthermore, Pfizer has a veritable cornucopia of other medicines that people rely on, too.