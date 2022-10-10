Aviation Asset Management Market to Hit USD 300 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Aviation Asset Management Market is poised to exceed USD 300 billion by 2030.

Ongoing expansion of the operational fleet by regional airlines as a significant factor spurring the demand for aviation asset management solutions. Regional airline operators have been infusing significant investments to replace their existing fleet with new aircraft with enhanced functionalities with an aim to minimize carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals. In order to improve the manufacturing capabilities, the governments are encouraging greenfield investment in aviation sector.

Multiple applications to push the demand for wide-body aircraft

Aviation asset management market from wide-body aircraft segment was worth over USD 25 billion in 2021 and is poised to witness progressive trends between 2022 and 2030. The proliferating demand for air travel, coupled with the growing requirement to carry a large number of passengers in medium and long-haul flights will drive demand for wide-body aircraft. Also, the increasing utilization of these aircraft for VIP travel, military, commercial cargo & freight, and other special purposes will help the segment gain significant momentum during the projection timeframe.

Surging air passenger traffic to boost sale and leaseback purchases

Sale and lease back (SLB) segment value is projected to cross USD 35 billion by 2030. The significant growth in air traffic and the growing demand for commercial and passenger fleets are likely to boost sale and lease back transactions across the aviation sector. These purchases let the seller use the aircraft without owning it while helping airline operators release the capital blocked by the fleet acquisition, creating lucrative growth prospects for the aviation asset management market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 310 market data tables & 36 figures & charts from the report, “Aviation Asset Management Market Size, By Type (Aircraft {Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Private Jets}, Helicopter), By Purchase Type (Direct Purchase, Operating Lease, Finance Lease, Sale & Lease Back (SLB)), By Service (Leasing Service, Technical Service, Regulatory Services, End-to-End), By End-Use (Airline Operators, Leasing Companies, Cargo Operators, MRO Service Providers, Commercial Platforms), Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aviation-asset-management-market

Growing safety concerns to boost the adoption of technical services

Aviation asset management market from technical services segment held over 20% market share in 2021 and is anticipated to drive appreciable revenues between 2022 and 2030. The rising safety concerns pertaining to air travel among the passengers is compelling the airlines to opt for predictive maintenance and repair. The prominent participants have been focusing on offering a spectrum of services ranging from component repairing and airframe maintenance to painting, engineering, and re-finishing services to aircraft operators.

Increasing advertising applications to surge industry revenues from commercial platforms

Commercial platforms are expected to emerge as a major end-use segment over the next 8 years, exhibiting over 2% CAGR during 2022-2030. The growing usage of aircrafts for photography, aerial ads, broadcasting, and several other purposes is enabling the commercial platforms to generate revenues. Besides, an increasing number of organizations leasing private jets for advertising their events, products, and services may help the segment to grow in the foreseeable future.

Booming e-commerce sector to drive product demand across Latin America

Latin America aviation asset management market is expected to record a valuation of more than USD 10 billion by 2030. The flourishing outlook of the e-commerce industry, coupled with the expanding trade opportunities in the region is bolstering the demand for air-freight services. The proliferating sales of cargo aircrafts to ensure timely shipment deliveries may fuel the regional industry growth in the coming years.

Increasing strategic alliances to bolster the competitive landscape

Major shareholders in the aviation asset management industry are GE Capital Aviation Services, Boeing Global Services, Aercap Holdings NVBOC Aviation, Avolon, Airbus Group, and others such as Air Lease Corporation, ST Engineering, Dubai Aerospace, and SMBC Aviation.

The competitive landscape is fueled by the increasing strategic alliances among the leading players as well as new entrants to expand their existing customer base and strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2021, the leading aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings acquired General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Service to be the largest customer of Boeing and Airbus by serving around 300 customers globally, gaining a competitive edge in the market.

