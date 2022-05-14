U.S. markets closed

Aviation Fuel Market Size to Increase by USD 44.77 Bn| 47% of the growth will originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation fuel market potential growth difference will increase by USD 44.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aviation Fuel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our market analysis report on the "Aviation Fuel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The aviation fuel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increase in the number of aircraft and new air routes is increasing the consumption of aviation fuel. An increasing number of aircraft fleets, increasing air traffic, and increasing number of passengers per year are driving the growth of the global aviation fuel market. As most of the vendors are operating in the regional market, the global aviation fuel market is anticipated to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • BP Plc

  • Chevron Corp.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Marathon Petroleum Corp.

  • Petróleo Brasileiro SA

  • PJSC Gazprom

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • and TOTAL SA.

Product News and Vendor insights

  • BP Plc - The company offers aviation fuels such as jet fuel, avgas, UL91, and sustainable aviation fuel.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc - The company offers JP4 military jet fuel, JP8 military jet fuel, JP S military jet fuel, Jet A1 Civil jet fuel, Jet A civil jet fuel, Jet B civil jet fuel, TS 1 civil jet fuel, AVgas 100, AVgas 100LL, and Avgas 82 UL..

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download sample report

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global aviation fuel market as a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market within the global coal market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Aviation fuel market trend

  • Increased focus on biofuel by the EU The EU started focusing on biofuels for the aviation industry to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft. Some targets and policy instruments related to biofuel have already been implemented by the EU. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) sets a goal of achieving 20% gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020. Such initiatives will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Revenue-Generating Regional Highlights

  • APAC : 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for aviation fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing concerns of volatile crude oil prices, energy consumption, and population density, which have led to severe energy insecurities in many countries will facilitate the aviation fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • North America

  • South America

Download Sample Report Copy for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the Aviation Fuel Market

Related Reports:-

Alternative Fuels Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biodiesel Market by Feedstock Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Aviation Fuel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 44.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Petróleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 ATF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BP Plc

  • 10.4 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 10.6 Gazprom

  • 10.7 Gevo Inc.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.10 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shell plc

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-fuel-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-44-77-bn-47-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac-technavio-301546214.html

SOURCE Technavio

