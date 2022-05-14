Aviation Fuel Market Size to Increase by USD 44.77 Bn| 47% of the growth will originate from APAC| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation fuel market potential growth difference will increase by USD 44.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%.
Our market analysis report on the "Aviation Fuel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.
Key vendors insights
The aviation fuel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increase in the number of aircraft and new air routes is increasing the consumption of aviation fuel. An increasing number of aircraft fleets, increasing air traffic, and increasing number of passengers per year are driving the growth of the global aviation fuel market. As most of the vendors are operating in the regional market, the global aviation fuel market is anticipated to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.
Some of the key market vendors are:
BP Plc
Chevron Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA
PJSC Gazprom
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and TOTAL SA.
Product News and Vendor insights
BP Plc - The company offers aviation fuels such as jet fuel, avgas, UL91, and sustainable aviation fuel.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc - The company offers JP4 military jet fuel, JP8 military jet fuel, JP S military jet fuel, Jet A1 Civil jet fuel, Jet A civil jet fuel, Jet B civil jet fuel, TS 1 civil jet fuel, AVgas 100, AVgas 100LL, and Avgas 82 UL..
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download sample report
Parent Market Outlook
Technavio categorizes the global aviation fuel market as a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market within the global coal market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the aviation fuel market during the forecast period.
Aviation fuel market trend
Increased focus on biofuel by the EU The EU started focusing on biofuels for the aviation industry to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft. Some targets and policy instruments related to biofuel have already been implemented by the EU. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) sets a goal of achieving 20% gross energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020. Such initiatives will further support the market growth in the coming years.
Revenue-Generating Regional Highlights
APAC : 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for aviation fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing concerns of volatile crude oil prices, energy consumption, and population density, which have led to severe energy insecurities in many countries will facilitate the aviation fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Download Sample Report Copy for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the Aviation Fuel Market
Aviation Fuel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 44.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Petróleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
