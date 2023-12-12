Aviation Industry’s Decarbonization and 2024 Expectations: Vinson & Elkins Partner Niels Jensen, Live from NYSE

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Niels Jensen, Partner at Vinson & Elkins LLP. Mr. Jensen spoke to CorpGov Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks about the aviation industry’s decarbonization and what is being done to reduce its carbon footprint, growth projections out to 2050, financial and technology expectations for 2024, and more. Watch the full interview below:

About Vinson & Elkins LLP

At Vinson & Elkins, people are the strongest asset. Collaborating seamlessly across 11 offices worldwide, the company’s lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients experience in handling their transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Vinson & Elkins has recognized professionals in key industries that drive forward the global economy. The company’s market approach comes from the experience gained from representing entrepreneurial innovators in their most important deals and disputes for over 100 years. Vinson & Elkins’ commitment to excellence, coupled with their commercial approach to solving problems, enables them to collaborate with clients to achieve results.

About Niels Jensen

Niels is a partner and co-head of the Aviation Finance Team. Niels’ practice focuses on esoteric structured finance transactions and on a broad range of aviation transactions, including corporate, asset-backed and structured financings in the loan and capital markets, restructurings and joint ventures. As part of its experience highlights, Mr. Jensen was part of the legal team working with PureWest Energy, LLC, a leading Rocky Mountain independent natural gas producer, in connection with the first-of-its-kind issuance of investment-grade rated subordinated notes out of two existing PDP well securitizations through an aggregator vehicle.

Contact:

CorpGov

Editor@CorpGov.com

