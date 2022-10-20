U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Aviation Lubricants Market Size to Grow by USD 887.13 Mn, Commercial Aviation to be Largest Revenue-generating Platform Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Lubricants Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aviation Lubricants Market 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the aviation lubricants market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 887.13 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The aviation lubricants market report is segmented by platform (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Commercial aviation involves operating aircraft for remuneration or hire. The rising production of aircraft, along with a high demand for air travel, has increased the demand for lubricants in the commercial aviation industry. Thus, the rising demand for aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aviation segment.

Based on geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the aviation lubricants market in the region.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now to gain access to segmentation information in detail

Some Companies and their Offerings

AVI OIL INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Avioparts, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kelley Williamson Co., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Ltd. Co., Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., among others, are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • BP Plc - The company offers aviation lubricants such as Air bp.

  • Chevron Corp. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as jet fuel and turbine fuel.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as Mobil Avrex M turbo, Mobil Coolanol, and Mobil AGL.

  • Gevo Inc. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as biofuel for jets.

  • Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers aviation lubricants for cargo flights.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance is driving the aviation lubricants market growth. Factors that may impact machine reliability are poor lubrication, fatigue, contamination, and poor fitting. Improper aviation can lead to the premature failure of bearings, which impacts machine reliability. Hence, proper aviation lubrication of all the points at regular intervals is required to enhance machine reliability. Moreover, contamination is another issue that affects machine reliability, as about 14% of bearing failures are caused by poor seals or improper handling of aviation lubricants. Positive pressure eliminates contamination by preventing contaminants from entering the bearing through the seal. Such factors are expected to support market growth in the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Marine Lubricants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers marine lubricants market segmentation by type (mineral oil-based marine lubricants, synthetic marine lubricants, and bio-based marine lubricants), application (engine oil, hydraulic oil, grease, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the mineral oil-based lubricants segment.

India Lubricants Market by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the lubricants market in India segmentation by product (mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants) and application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases). The lubricants market share growth in India by the mineral oil-based lubricants segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Aviation Lubricants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 887.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AVI OIL INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Avioparts, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kelley Williamson Co., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Ltd. Co., Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BP Plc

  • 10.4 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 10.6 Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd.

  • 10.7 Gevo Inc.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 LanzaJet Inc.

  • 10.10 Neste Corp.

  • 10.11 Shell plc

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-lubricants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-887-13-mn-commercial-aviation-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-platform-segment---technavio-301653419.html

SOURCE Technavio

