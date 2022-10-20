Aviation Lubricants Market Size to Grow by USD 887.13 Mn, Commercial Aviation to be Largest Revenue-generating Platform Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Lubricants Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Market Segmentation

The aviation lubricants market report is segmented by platform (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Commercial aviation involves operating aircraft for remuneration or hire. The rising production of aircraft, along with a high demand for air travel, has increased the demand for lubricants in the commercial aviation industry. Thus, the rising demand for aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aviation segment.

Based on geography, APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the aviation lubricants market in the region.

Some Companies and their Offerings

AVI OIL INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Avioparts, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kelley Williamson Co., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Ltd. Co., Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., among others, are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BP Plc - The company offers aviation lubricants such as Air bp.

Chevron Corp. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as jet fuel and turbine fuel.

Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as Mobil Avrex M turbo, Mobil Coolanol, and Mobil AGL.

Gevo Inc. - The company offers aviation lubricants such as biofuel for jets.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers aviation lubricants for cargo flights.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance is driving the aviation lubricants market growth. Factors that may impact machine reliability are poor lubrication, fatigue, contamination, and poor fitting. Improper aviation can lead to the premature failure of bearings, which impacts machine reliability. Hence, proper aviation lubrication of all the points at regular intervals is required to enhance machine reliability. Moreover, contamination is another issue that affects machine reliability, as about 14% of bearing failures are caused by poor seals or improper handling of aviation lubricants. Positive pressure eliminates contamination by preventing contaminants from entering the bearing through the seal. Such factors are expected to support market growth in the forecast period.

Aviation Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 887.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVI OIL INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Avioparts, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kelley Williamson Co., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Ltd. Co., Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

