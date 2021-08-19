U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Avicanna Announces Closing of Secured Debt Financing

Avicanna Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced secured term loan financing (the “Term Loan”) in the principal amount of $2,118,000. The Term Loan is subject to an original issue discount of approximately 15%, such that $1,800,000 was advanced by the lender thereof (the “Lender”) to the Company. The Term Loan is due October 19, 2022.

The terms of the Term Loan are consistent with those previously disclosed in the Company’s press release of August 3, 2021 (the “Prior Release”). As contemplated in the Prior Release, in connection with the Term Loan, the Company intends to issue common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to the Lender following a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order (the “FFCTO”) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) on June 11, 2021 in respect of the Company and the resumption of trading of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

As previously announced, the OSC issued an order dated July 30, 2021 partially revoking the FFCTO, which permitted the Company to complete the transactions contemplated by the Term Loan, including the issuance of the Warrants. The FFCTO continues to apply in all other respects.

The Warrants to be issued and any Common Shares issued on exercise thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the issuance of the Warrants in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional resale restriction may be applicable under the laws of other jurisdictions.

The Term Loan and issuance of the Warrants are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

  • RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nationwide across Canada in medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart, and in adult use channels through provincial retailers. RHO Phyto is the first medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigor, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data; and,

  • Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of functional CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products currently available nationwide across Canada in medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart, in adult use channels through provincial retailers in Canada and nation-wide across Colombia.

With ongoing clinical studies on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President, by email at info@avicanna.com.

The company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and includes statements concerning the use of proceeds of the Term Loan, the Company’s intent to obtain a full revocation of the FFCTO, reinstatement of trading on the TSX, and the ability to obtain the necessary approvals in connection with the Term Loan and issuance of the Warrants. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated April 15, 2020 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is pleased to share that Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Harvest.