U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,365.00
    +83.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,710.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    +1.34 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.10
    +7.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.51
    +0.35 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7450
    -3.2910 (-2.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.49
    -32.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.75
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.57
    -15.07 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Avid Bioservices Appoints Michael Alston, Jr. as Vice President, Operations

0
Avid Bioservices, Inc
·2 min read
Avid Bioservices, Inc
Avid Bioservices, Inc

Accomplished Operations Professional Promoted from Role as Director of Project Engineering; Credited with Leading All of the Company’s Ongoing Facility Expansion Projects

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Michael Alston, Jr. as vice president, operations. Mr. Alston was promoted from Avid’s director of project engineering, a role in which he led all of the company’s ongoing facility expansions. In his new position, he will continue to oversee these projects including the Myford South expansion, as well as the construction of Avid’s new dedicated cell and gene therapy facility.

Mr. Alston has more than 15 years of experience spanning operational and capital management responsibilities supporting cGMP manufacturing, facilities, engineering, and environmental, health and safety (EHS) functions. Prior to joining Avid in 2019, Mr. Alston was associate director, engineering and facilities with Sterogene Bioseperations, where he led the biotechnology company’s engineering, facilities, maintenance, safety and environmental functions. During this time, he led the design, construction and launch of Sterogene’s new, more than $5 million cGMP laboratory and pilot plant manufacturing facility. Mr. Alston has also previously served in senior roles within Merck’s viral vaccine manufacturing unit, including senior manufacturing supervisor. His career has included senior engineering, facilities and operational management positions with Unilever and ConAgra Foods.

“Michael’s promotion to vice president, operations, is well deserved based on the exceptional job he has done leading and overseeing our multiple facility expansion and buildout projects, which are complex and occurring concurrently. His extensive background in both engineering and operations is ideally suited for his new role and the responsibilities that come with the position. We are thrilled to be able to promote such a talented individual from within Avid to this key role and look forward to Michael’s continued contributions to the company’s success,” said Nick Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 29 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

CONTACT: Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com


Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

    The stock market witnessed a brutal sell-off last week as investors went into panic mode following a surprise spike in inflation for the month of August. The month-over-month increase came in at 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to decline 0.1% over July and were looking for a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • Accenture Hit by Strong Dollar. Its Sales Forecast Disappoints.

    The IT services company estimated revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.75 billion for its first fiscal quarter, lower than the $16.17 billion expected by analysts.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Novavax Stock Slides As JPMorgan Slashes Price Target, Lowers Rating

    JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph slashed his price target on Novavax by more than $100, to $27 per share.