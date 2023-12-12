Avid Hotel in Zeeland purchased by 6PM Hospitality

Zeeland’s 6PM Hospitality Partners and Grand Rapids-based firm ACRE Holdings have announced the purchase of Avid Hotel.

The hotel, located at 8225 Westpark Way in Zeeland, was constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic but has struggled since opening in January 2021. The 92-room hotel features an indoor pool and fitness center and is one of 63 open hotels in the Avid brand.

According to Peter Beukema, CEO of 6PM Hospitality Partners, between the pandemic and two summers of highway construction near the property, the hotel hasn’t been able to find its footing.

Despite the slow start, Beukema and Andrea Scott of ACRE Holdings are confident they can turn the hotel around.

“The Avid Hotel is a well-built asset with a ton of potential,” Scott said. “The hotel will benefit from focused leadership, sales efforts and attention to detail. The proven operational excellence and local presence of 6PM Hospitality Partners are what the Avid Hotel needs to be successful.”

AccomplishPM, an affiliate of ACRE Holdings, sourced and performed due diligence on the acquisition opportunity and will provide asset management services, while 6PM manages day-to-day operations.

6PM was created by Beukema, the former CEO of Suburban Inns, after he stepped down as the company’s leader in 2021 to strike out on his own. Suburban Inns owns three hotels in Holland, including the Courtyard by Marriott on Eighth Street and the Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn on Felch Street.

6PM took downtown's CityFlatsHotel in the split, which was redubbed Tulyp Hotel following a round of renovations in May.

