U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.10
    -19.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,371.15
    -139.28 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,740.80
    -75.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.76
    -1.79 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.60
    -18.60 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    17.64
    -0.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    -0.0071 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2480
    +0.1150 (+3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5460
    +0.5030 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,962.72
    -307.48 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.28
    +0.61 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.24
    -120.91 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the Avidity management team will be participating at the following upcoming conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.)

  • 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7 at 1:20pm ET

  • Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 4 at 11:30am ET

Live webcasts of each event, up-to-date event details and an archived replay of the webcasts following each event, will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity is on track to have three programs in clinical development by the end of 2022. The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ trial and MARINA-OLE™ in adults with DM1. The next programs in the company's advancing and expanding pipeline are AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and AOC 1020, designed to treat people living with FSHD. Avidity anticipates both programs will enter the clinic by the end of 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company Contact:
Kath Gallagher
kath.gallagher@aviditybio.com
(858) 401-7900

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301616170.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Potential sickle cell disease 'cure' jumps to clinic, yet investors remain cool

    Graphite Bio dosed the first patient in its first clinical trial of its "nula-cel" gene-edited stem cell therapy. It expects results from the first couple of patients in mid-2023.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Emcor Group (EME) is a Solid Choice

    Emcor Group (EME) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Is Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • AllianceBernstein: Finding the ESG Edge in Global Small-Cap Stocks

    Edward Bryan, CFA | Portfolio Manager—Sustainable Global Small Cap Portfolio; Senior Research Analyst—Sustainable Thematic Equities

  • Exclusive-Naftogaz CEO prepared to step down if it would facilitate debt deal

    The head of state-run Ukranian energy company Naftogaz is ready to step down if it would help the business to restructure its debt in the wake of Russia's invasion, he told Reuters on Wednesday. CEO Yuriy Vitrenko's position came under scrutiny last month after the Ukraine government openly criticised the company's handling of the debt restructuring request, which appeared ill-coordinated with the government's own request for a freeze in debt payments several weeks later. Naftogoz creditors have twice rejected the company's request to defer debt payments on 2022 bonds for two years in the wake of Russia's invasion, leaving the energy giant in default.

  • Annuity vs. Perpetuity

    Annuities and perpetuities are insurance products that make payments on a fixed schedule. An annuity makes these payments over a fixed period of time and then ends. A perpetuity makes these payments indefinitely. Here's what you need to know about … Continue reading → The post Annuity vs. Perpetuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Recession Fears Shouldn’t Delay Rate Hikes, ECB’s Nagel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said concerns over an economic contraction in the euro area shouldn’t derail increases in borrowing costs to counter record inflation. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhai

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks After Saying It May Sell Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares plunged in premarket trading Wednesday after the home-goods retailer announced in a filing that it may offer, issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysShares in the retail-trader

  • Indian Billionaire Surges to Threaten Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

    The CEO of Tesla and the founder of Amazon remain the world's first and second richest men, respectively, but their positions are under threat.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in GoPro (GPRO) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to GoPro (GPRO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 11% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    CF Industries (CF) gains on higher average selling prices on lower global supply availability and strong demand.

  • Whirlpool Corp. Sponsors 7th and 8th-Grade Manufacturing Camp

    Twenty-two Darke County, Ohio, seventh and eighth graders recently participated in a week-long summer camp where they learned about manufacturing and engineering. During this camp, four manufacturi...

  • Toyota triples planned investment to $3.8 billion in U.S. battery plant

    Toyota Motor Corp will boost its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion, partly in response to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. Battery maker Panasonic will be a partner in the Liberty, North Carolina, plant through its Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES) joint venture with Toyota, according to Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of powertrain manufacturing and engineering at Toyota Motor North America.

  • Donaldson revenue rises above expectations, but full-year growth outlook is below forecasts

    Donaldson Co. Inc. reported Wednesday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that revenue that rose above forecasts, amid strength in the filtration products company's industrial segment, but provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to July 31 rose to $101.1 million, or 81 cents a share, from $84.3 million, or 66 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents matched the FactSet consensus. Sales grew 15.1% to $890.0 mil

  • ECB’s Holzmann Sees No Reason for ‘Leniency’ in Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank shouldn’t let up in its battle with record inflation, even as the risk of a euro-zone recession grows, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.The Austrian central-bank chief is one of six ECB officials to publicly back an interest-rate hike of more than half a point at the Sept. 7-8 policy meeting. Opponents, however, argue that a downturn in the

  • Stocks Too Preoccupied With Fed: Morgan Stanley's Wilson

    "Earnings risk is now upon us," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley CIO and chief US equity strategist, says during an interview on "Bloomberg Markets." Wilson says investors are too preoccupied with the Federal Reserve and too optimistic about the outlook for earnings.

  • Brazilian food processor BRF CEO resigns, shares close lower

    Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that chief executive Lorival Luz has resigned and will be replaced by Miguel Gularte, a top executive at beef-packer Marfrig Global Foods SA. Shares in the poultry and pork processor were around 6% higher in early trading in Sao Paulo, but closed 1.10% lower at 16.19 reais ($3.17) as BRF investors digested the news. "To some extent, Miguel Gularte can be described as a beef guy," BTG Pactual analysts said in a note to clients.

  • Exclusive-JD.com, Yum China among Chinese firms chosen for U.S. audit inspection -sources

    U.S. regulators have chosen e-commerce major JD.com Inc and KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Both have been notified that they are in the first batch of Chinese firms to be inspected in Hong Kong by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the U.S. audit watchdog, said the people. Their respective accounting firm Deloitte and KPMG have also been informed of the audit work inspection, added the people, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

  • Big Lots' (BIG) Q2 Loss Narrower than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Big Lots (BIG) reports a narrower-than-expected loss per share for second-quarter fiscal 2022. Also, comparable sales fall 9.2% in the quarter and hurt overall sales.