Avidon Health Ranks No. 956 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

·4 min read

The health coaching platform earned a spot on the 2022 list of fastest growing private companies

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health, a digital coaching technology that helps disrupt unhealthy habits, today announced it ranked 956 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Avidon Health (PRNewsfoto/Avidon Health)
Avidon Health (PRNewsfoto/Avidon Health)

"Our team is committed to helping create personalized experiences that create healthy habits," said Clark Lagemann, CEO at Avidon Health. "We are honored to receive this recognition which is a testament to our passion for making a measurable impact at scale. Avidon Health's growth symbolizes the need organizations have to influence healthy actions and we will remain committed to helping diverse populations make positive life changes."

The company has continued to innovate to help organizations meet the wellness needs of their employees and members, and recently expanded well-being courses focused on stress management and substance use. The new content was designed to meet the increased mental health support among remote and hybrid organizations.

"Organizations and coaching teams need to address the health and well-being of their members like never before," added Lagemann. "Health coaching solutions, like Engagement Rx, can help create the kind of lasting changes that people need. More than one million people have benefited from the programs that Avidon Health provides."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, public health challenges and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

To learn more about Avidon Health and Engagement Rx visit avidonhealth.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Avidon Health:

Avidon Health is a team of behavioral health experts that provides innovative coaching solutions to disrupt unhealthy behaviors. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement Rx™, is an all-in-one coaching technology that automates personalized experiences to create a measurable impact at scale. Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health combines digital coaching with cognitive behavioral therapy principles to produce lasting change for participants. Learn more at avidonhealth.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

