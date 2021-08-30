U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

AvidXchange Adds Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Innovation

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced that Joseph Fox has joined AvidXchange as Chief Product Officer to lead the company's overall product strategy and drive more value for customers through accelerated product innovation.

(PRNewsfoto/AvidXchange)
(PRNewsfoto/AvidXchange)

In his new role, Joseph is responsible for creating value for current and future products with a specific focus on bringing to market Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions for AvidXchange customers. Joseph has executive leadership experience across numerous software, consulting and technology areas with companies ranging from startups to the Fortune 100 including EY, SAP, Accenture, BirchStreet and SAP Ariba.

"This is an exciting time to join AvidXchange as the company's products and services continue to transform how middle market companies digitize their business," said Joseph Fox, Chief Product Officer of AvidXchange. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team on our mission to automate AP and payment processes and help businesses experience digital transformation in how they pay and get paid."

"The needs of our middle market customers are always evolving, so it's important that we do the same as a business by continuing to bring on top-tier talent for our product teams," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "Joseph's expertise will add tremendous value to the solutions we offer today and support our ability to build and launch new technology in the future."

Joseph will report directly to Chief Growth Officer, Dan Drees.

About AvidXchange™
AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses with over 1,500 employees supporting more than 7,000 customers across North America. AvidXchange processed approximately 53 million transactions with over $145 billion in spend under management in 2020 and has paid more than 700,000 suppliers through its network over the last five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-adds-chief-product-officer-to-accelerate-product-innovation-301364768.html

SOURCE AvidXchange

