AvidXchange Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

AvidXchange
·1 min read
AvidXchange
AvidXchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its fourth quarter 2022 ended December 31, 2022 financial results will be released on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on March 1, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results.

The call will be broadcast live via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the call will be available on the AvidXchange Investor Relations website.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Subhaash Kumar
skumar1@avidxchange.com
813-760-2309

Media Contact:
Olivia Sorrells
osorrells@avidxchange.com
386-848-3656


