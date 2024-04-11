When Will AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVDX) future prospects. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The US$2.5b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$47m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is AvidXchange Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

AvidXchange Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 14 American Diversified Financial analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$31m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving AvidXchange Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

