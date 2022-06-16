U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,678.00
    +9.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,012.00
    +84.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,173.00
    +48.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,656.40
    +4.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.63
    -0.96 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8490
    +0.6090 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,459.11
    -2,128.29 (-9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.50
    -42.51 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,906.59
    -524.61 (-1.98%)
     

Avieco, Part of Accenture, Announces the Creation of the Sustainable Business Framework

·2 min read

New Initiative Is a Blueprint for a Path to Sustainability 2.0

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Avieco, a leading U.K. sustainability consultancy that has recently been acquired by Accenture, has created the Sustainable Business Framework which provides businesses with a blueprint on how to integrate sustainability across an organization. The creation of this initiative is part of their larger plan to create Sustainability 2.0, the business revolution aimed at improving sustainability literacy in corporate boardrooms. It is underpinned by five strategic pillars, including Purpose and Leadership, Governance and Strategy, the Environment, Social, and Business Model Execution.

The company will use this new framework to help businesses in multiple sectors to understand, manage and improve their sustainability performance. The climate crisis has led to rising temperatures both inside and outside of corporate boardrooms, forcing sustainability to the top of the agenda. The Sustainable Business Network provides clear guideposts along that journey.

The program will help integrate sustainability into everything the company does to create business value. This move comes at a time when issues from increasing ESG regulations and new standards are expanding the call for a comprehensive plan to aid in in decision-making by clients across industries.

About AVIECO

Avieco has recently been acquired by Accenture and is a market-leading sustainability consultancy that works with businesses and the public sector to provide the widest range of best-in-class solutions to help effectively tackle the most complex sustainability challenges.

It believes that sustainable business has a positive impact on our environment, society and economy - it is ambitious for all its stakeholders. Sustainable business is resilient, innovative and embraces change; and change must happen as what we do today will not be enough for tomorrow - every business must be sustainable.

Debating whether to incorporate sustainability into your business strategy is no longer an option. Regulations are here, expectations have risen, targets must be set and plans to achieve them must be made. No sector will be immune from the need to act - whether you are in retail or property, leisure or government, manufacturing or services, transport or packaging, food or finance. Avieco has vast experience supporting clients from different sectors in reducing their environmental impacts and improving their sustainability profile.

CONTACT: Ash Patel
PHONE: +44 (0) 207 048 0450
EMAIL: hello@avieco.com

SOURCE: Avieco



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705434/Avieco-Part-of-Accenture-Announces-the-Creation-of-the-Sustainable-Business-Framework

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Spirit AeroSystems holding job fair for salaried positions

    One of Wichita’s largest employers is looking to bolster the ranks of its office workers. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. will hold a career fair on June 21 specifically targeting salaried positions in the company. Spirit (NYSE: SPR) says on its website that the event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency downtown, with the opportunity to interview on the spot for openings in a variety of roles.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

    Thursday's announcement is the third time the world's largest automaker by sales has adjusted its June production plans, which are down about 12% from its original plan. This time, it cited staffing disruptions at a supplier due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and a production equipment defect at another supplier.

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

    The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. C3.ai is a software company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises tailored for fraud detection, energy management, customer engagement, anti-money laundering, and more.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Surface Transportation Board demands new recovery plans from railroads

    After public hearings in April, the Surface Transportation Board has demanded CSX and other railroads submit revised plans for improving customer service, employment and more.