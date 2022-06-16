Avieco, Part of Accenture, Announces the Creation of the Sustainable Business Framework

New Initiative Is a Blueprint for a Path to Sustainability 2.0

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Avieco, a leading U.K. sustainability consultancy that has recently been acquired by Accenture, has created the Sustainable Business Framework which provides businesses with a blueprint on how to integrate sustainability across an organization. The creation of this initiative is part of their larger plan to create Sustainability 2.0, the business revolution aimed at improving sustainability literacy in corporate boardrooms. It is underpinned by five strategic pillars, including Purpose and Leadership, Governance and Strategy, the Environment, Social, and Business Model Execution.

The company will use this new framework to help businesses in multiple sectors to understand, manage and improve their sustainability performance. The climate crisis has led to rising temperatures both inside and outside of corporate boardrooms, forcing sustainability to the top of the agenda. The Sustainable Business Network provides clear guideposts along that journey.

The program will help integrate sustainability into everything the company does to create business value. This move comes at a time when issues from increasing ESG regulations and new standards are expanding the call for a comprehensive plan to aid in in decision-making by clients across industries.

About AVIECO

Avieco has recently been acquired by Accenture and is a market-leading sustainability consultancy that works with businesses and the public sector to provide the widest range of best-in-class solutions to help effectively tackle the most complex sustainability challenges.

It believes that sustainable business has a positive impact on our environment, society and economy - it is ambitious for all its stakeholders. Sustainable business is resilient, innovative and embraces change; and change must happen as what we do today will not be enough for tomorrow - every business must be sustainable.

Debating whether to incorporate sustainability into your business strategy is no longer an option. Regulations are here, expectations have risen, targets must be set and plans to achieve them must be made. No sector will be immune from the need to act - whether you are in retail or property, leisure or government, manufacturing or services, transport or packaging, food or finance. Avieco has vast experience supporting clients from different sectors in reducing their environmental impacts and improving their sustainability profile.

