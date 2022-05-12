U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.71
    +1.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    -32.10 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.89 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    -0.0135 (-1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3200
    -1.6280 (-1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,623.08
    +128.22 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVNT

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three and three-quarters cents ($0.2375) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Avient Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Avient Corporation)

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-announces-quarterly-dividend-301546408.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation

Recommended Stories