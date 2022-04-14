U.S. markets closed

Avient To Hold First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

·2 min read
  • AVNT

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Nathan Peters (PRNewsfoto/Avient Corporation)
Nathan Peters (PRNewsfoto/Avient Corporation)

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/waapf8vc. To participate in the audio-only portion of the call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 3155064. There will be a question and answer session following the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors. In addition, a recording of the audio will be available for one week, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. To access, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number 3155064.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2021 revenues of $4.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient employs approximately 8,700 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-301526223.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation

