Avient's (NYSE:AVNT) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.2575

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of January to $0.2575. This will take the annual payment to 3.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Avient's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 291% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 74%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Avient Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Avient's earnings per share has shrunk at 26% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Avient's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Avient will make a great income stock. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Avient you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

