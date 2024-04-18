Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.'s (TSE:ASM) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 65% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Avino Silver & Gold Mines' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Avino Silver & Gold Mines is:

0.5% = US$542k ÷ US$106m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines' Earnings Growth And 0.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Avino Silver & Gold Mines' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, Avino Silver & Gold Mines was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 25% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 28% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Avino Silver & Gold Mines''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Avino Silver & Gold Mines Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Avino Silver & Gold Mines certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

