AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6), "Avino" or "the Company") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Avino Silver &amp; Gold Mines Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Avino Silver &amp; Gold Mines Ltd.)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.)

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PST (12:30 p.m. EST).

Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Third Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Toll Free Canada & USA: 1-800-319-4610
Outside of Canada & USA: 1-604-638-5340

No passcode is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be available on the Company's website later that day.

About Avino:
Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property. Avino currently controls mineral resources, as per NI 43-101, that total 290 million silver equivalent ounces, within our district scaled land package. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino_ASM and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

On Behalf of the Board

"David Wolfin"
___________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avino-silver--gold-mines-ltd-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-to-be-released-on-wednesday-november-9-2022-301666947.html

SOURCE Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

