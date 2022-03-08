Avion Pharmaceuticals Supports Recent Announcement by Multiple U.S. Federal Agencies Calling for Health Insurance to Cover Medically Appropriate Contraceptives for Women

In January 2022, U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury called for removal of barriers to preventative care and contraception for women

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, an Alora Pharmaceuticals company, today announced its support for new guidance from multiple U.S. federal agencies supporting women's access to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved contraceptive products and urging compliance with existing Affordable Care Act (ACA) laws requiring that patients have access to contraceptive products with no out of pocket cost to the patient.

On January 10, 2022, the U.S. Departments of Labor (DOL), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Treasury issued new guidance reminding health insurance plans and issuers of their responsibility to fully comply with the requirements of the ACA. Under the requirements of the ACA, plans must cover FDA-approved, cleared, or granted contraceptive products that are deemed to be medically appropriate for an individual without cost sharing. The updated HRSA Women's Preventive Services Guidelines, which take effect for plan years beginning 2023, restate the requirement that women have access to the full range of FDA-approved, granted or cleared contraceptives, contraceptive counseling, and associated follow-up care as part of the preventative services available without cost sharing.

Michael Sullivan, President of Avion Pharmaceuticals, said: "We feel that every woman should have access to the full range of appropriate birth control products and services including preventative care as prescribed by their healthcare provider. The guidelines and recommendations that were established with the passing of the Affordable Care Act reduce barriers by providing women with access to this care with no out of pocket cost, and we fully support the new guidance aimed at increasing compliance."

Recent data from HHS show that more than 230 million people with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare are eligible to receive preventive services, including contraception, without cost-sharing under the ACA. The new Federal guidance, which has received active support from several members of Congress including Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, also encourages consumers to report concerns if they experience issues obtaining contraceptives deemed medically appropriate for them.

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC and its family of companies are focused on improving the quality of patient lives. Every day, healthcare providers, caregivers and patients rely on Alora to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of branded and generic medicines that address important medical needs in women's health, endocrinology, neurology, dermatology and pediatrics among others.

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health, Neurology and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals, please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com/.

