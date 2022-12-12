U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.22
    +12.84 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,668.29
    +191.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.88
    +26.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.67
    +6.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.22
    +2.20 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    -11.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1010
    +0.5510 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,036.69
    -124.93 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.05
    +2.39 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.06
    -31.57 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

New Avionics Innovation Helps Airlines Reduce 800 Tonnes of Co2 Emissions as WeSky Delivers the World's Lightest In-Seat Power Solution

WeSky
·3 min read

Commercial Airlines Carbon Footprint is Reduced by over 800 Tonnes Annually for a typical fleet of Single Aisle Boeing or Airbus Aircraft with recharge™️, an Avionics In-Seat Power System

Seat Power Box

Seat Power Box
Seat Power Box

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While world and business leaders recently converged at COP27 in Egypt making promises to fulfill climate commitments to their 2050 accord, EU based avionics company WeSky launched an innovation that will help the commercial airline industry fulfill theirs; its first of a kind in-seat power system which is the lightest in the world and helps to reduce fuel consumption and aircraft weight thus lowering carbon emissions for a typical single aisle commercial aircraft.

The WeSky 60W USB Power Supply solution, recharge™️, is typically 70% lighter than existing equipment on the market. Other differentiations include increased flexibility and a faster delivery lead-time in light of current supply chain issues facing incumbent competitors.

Based on research and typical aircraft performance "this new recharge™️ solution will reduce an Airbus 321 carbon footprint by 16 tonnes/year, compared to other products offered by industry leaders. This means a commercial carrier with a fleet of 50 can save 250 tonnes of fuel consumption per year while also reducing carbon emission by 800 tonnes," said Vytis Petrusevicius, CEO and Founder of WeSky.

With effective climate friendly solutions available, the aviation industry has an opportunity to put words into action and not only focus on a shift to using alternative and renewable fuels but also  benefit from the implementation of new equipment which promotes efficiency and helps the environment while also benefiting the consumer.

"The impact of recharge™️ is extremely significant when you think about how the Aviation Industry can speed up adaptation with such innovation. WeSky hopes to lead in bringing new avionics products to the market that have climate and sustainability at its core. With USB-C common charger regulations taking effect for portable electronics, the airlines will have a reliable solution that reduces the passenger need of traveling with extra battery packs and adaptors which is a further benefit for aircraft efficiency and safety," said Leslie C. Bethel, WeSky Co-founder and Board Member.

About WeSky

Among many avionics innovations, WeSky develops a smart USB in-seat power solution called recharge™️ that allow commercial airlines to provide enhanced in-flight experiences and operating efficiency through lowering aircraft weight and fuel consumption.

WeSky was founded on the sole principle of developing aviation technology and innovation in electronics which can have a positive impact on operational efficiency while also helping legacy industries make immediate progress toward attaining their sustainable goals which is critical to our planet and survival.

For product demo contact WeSky: info@wesky.aero or visit the website https://www.wesky.aero.

***

For more information contact:

Vytis Petrusevicius
Founder and Head of Product Design WeSky UAB
vytis@wesky.aero +44 (0) 77 217 18545

Website: https://www.wesky.aero/recharge

Contact Information:
Vytis Petrusevicius
Founder and Head of Product Design
vytis@wesky.aero
+447721718545

Related Files

WeSky Press Release - Recharge Helps Reduce Commerical Aviation Carbon Footprint vFinal.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Seat Power Box


recharge™️ Seat Power Box World's Lightest with Enhanced Protection and Reliable Performance



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • Enbridge Sustain offers turnkey energy solutions in Ontario

    Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today a new energy-as-a-service line of business called Enbridge Sustain. This service offers dependable and convenient energy solutions to help homeowners, developers and commercial customers in Ontario reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy costs. The currently offered technologies include geothermal heating, solar photovoltaic, hybrid heating and electric vehicle chargers.

  • Energy bills: Find out which providers are paying you to turn off appliances

    Households could be rewarded today for cutting their energy consumption.

  • A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic. Residents are pushing back

    Fulcrum BioEnergy says its “sustainable aviation fuel” will divert waste from Chicago-area landfills and reduce airline carbon emissions.

  • Energy Latest: UK Power Stations Cash in Amid Tight Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has been gripped by sub-zero temperatures in recent days, sending UK electricity prices to record levels and testing the limit of some countries’ power supplies.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluUS Says Scientists Make Br

  • EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has enough gas for the winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries this year, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel. If Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, the IEA said.

  • Strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday

    A strong winter storm will develop over Colorado on Monday. Snow will begin in the mountains in the morning and will develop over Denver and the northeast plains Monday night. Snowfall in the mountains will be 8-16 inches, the Denver area will see lighter amounts of 2-4 inches through Tuesday. Blizzard conditions can be expect northeast of Denver and across the northeast quarter of Colorado on Tuesday – road closures will be likely along I-76 and vicinity from Fort Morgan to Julesburg.

  • Manulife Announces 1t.org Pledge to Scale Nature-Based Solutions in Effort to Mitigate Climate Change

    Manulife today announced a pledge to 1t.org to accelerate and scale nature-based solutions in an effort to mitigate climate change. Through its partnership with the World Economic Forum's Trillion Trees initiative, Manulife is making the commitment to accelerate a sustainable future with tangible results by 2027. Efforts will strive to accelerate the pace of innovation around amplifying the carbon removal benefits of forests while aiming to solve investor needs and will take shape in the form of

  • Unsheltered community in Phoenix area facing winter weather as advocates try to help

    A big winter storm in Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and freezing temperatures along with it, means many people are changing their plans, but it also means those who don't have a roof over their heads are looking for ways to stay warm and dry.

  • 'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

    Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees.

  • Maria Telkes: Who was the ‘Sun Queen’ biophysicist who championed solar energy?

    Visionary Hungarian-American scientist foresaw the potential of renewable power

  • Are we on the cusp of a 3D-printed housing revolution?

    3D printers are increasingly providing a cheaper, greener, and faster alternative to home building. The individualized designs and iconic walls, which are made of stacked thin layers of concrete, are popping up everywhere from a 100-house community in Georgetown, Tex. to a single-family home in Borneo, Malaysia.

  • 3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

    At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. The center's executive director Victoria Hall said she is optimistic those birds will recover.

  • Drought-ravaged L.A. seeks surprising source of water: A contaminated Superfund site

    The city is nearing the completion of a $600-million project that will revitalize a long-contaminated water source and Superfund site.

  • EU seeks deal on world-first carbon border tariff

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is hoping to reach a deal late on Monday to impose a carbon dioxide tariff on imports of polluting goods such as steel and cement, a scheme the bloc says is crucial to support European industry during the low-carbon transition. The EU last year proposed a law to impose CO2 emissions costs from 2026 on imports of steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium and electricity, to prevent domestic industry from being undercut by cheaper goods made in countries with weaker environmental rules. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament aim to strike a deal on the world-first law on Tuesday evening - after which, both sides would need to formally rubber stamp it.

  • Police called in over abusive reaction to council's 'climate lockdown' traffic scheme

    “Draconian” plans to divide Oxford residents into six climate zones have led to council chiefs calling in the police over "extreme abuse".

  • Public advised to give Thor the walrus a wide berth

    A marine charity is asking the public to keep their distance from a large walrus after it appeared on a beach in Hampshire this weekend.

  • Rain to continue through Monday as temperatures remain cold

    Rain is moving into Southern California with potentially heavy downpours falling in certain parts on Monday that could cause debris flows in recent burn areas.

  • Snow restricts travel on Sierra highways east of Fresno. Here’s where you need chains

    “It’s a good, wet system,” the National Weather Service reports.

  • Storm pounds Bay Area, brings flooding and topples trees

    The largest storm of the season brought heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area Saturday. It caused trees to fall and the power to go out.