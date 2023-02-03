Avirmax Biopharma Inc. Will Present at Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum 2023

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma Inc. (ABI), Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, Shengjiang Shawn Liu will present the Avirmax BioPharma Inc (ABI)'s progress in the innovation and development of genetic medicines for glaucoma treatment at Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, Feb 03, 2023. Since its founding, Avirmax Biopharma Inc (ABI) has been focusing on developing an effective gene therapy product, ABI-902 for glaucoma treatment. Intravitreal administration of ABI-902 has demonstrated retinal ganglion cell (RGC) protection against N-methyl-D-Asparate (NMDA) excitotoxicity in mice and rats of partial optic nerve transection (pONT) measured by Detection of Apoptosing Retinal Cell (DARC) imaging technology. ABI-902 is manufactured by Avirmax CMC Inc.

Avirmax Biopharma Has Demonstrated ABI-902 for Optic Neuroprotection

Now in its 12th year, the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum unites key clinical, industrial, financial, and FDA leaders in a unique exchange on research innovation and advances in glaucoma treatment.

Glaucoma is the second largest eye disease that leads to blindness in advanced stages. About 3 million individuals in USA and 80 million individuals worldwide are affected and the number expected to rise to 111 million globally by 2040. The main mechanism for glaucoma-induced blindness is the irreversible death of RGCs. Human eye has ~1.2 to 1.5 million RGCs which will never regenerate after glaucoma-related cell death. Drugs available in market target the IOP reduction and slow down the RGC death. Hopes for better treatment of glaucoma patients reside in protecting RGCs and lowering IOP simultaneously.

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. (ABI) is a subsidiary of Avirmax Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area based company working on genetic medicine. Avirmax Inc. specializes in developing rAAV mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its proprietary protein and rAAV engineering technologies. Visit us at avirmaxBP.com for more information.

