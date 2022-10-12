U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Aviron, The Pioneer in Fitness Entertainment, Debuts New Strong Series Rower

·4 min read

The brand welcomes all body types and fitness levels to rowing with launch of the most comfortable connected rower on the market

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviron, the connected rowing machine that uses habit forming psychology and game design to provide users with a unique fitness entertainment experience, today announced the release of their premium Aviron Strong Series rower. The second consumer rower in Aviron's rowing machine lineup, the Strong Series is designed to appeal to a wider variety of users by providing the most comfortable and immersive full body home workout experience available on the market.

Aviron Strong Series rower
Aviron Strong Series rower

Aviron has already disrupted the connected fitness market with their fitness entertainment approach and their mission to 'end boring workouts.' Aviron's fitness entertainment provides an alternative to the status quo of strictly class-based, instructor-led rows, with over 500 workout content options, including Aviron exclusives such as interactive multiplayer games, a streaming suite (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+) and Spotify integration that are wildly popular with the company's rapidly-growing, dedicated user community. Aviron's unmatched variety covers a total of eight workout categories including how-to row tutorials, Ai guided workouts and coached programs with modules from rowing influencer and coach, Austin Hendrickson, AKA Training Tall.

In addition to the unique fitness entertainment approach, the new Aviron Strong Series rower includes a patent-pending hardware design that is unique in the connected rowing market. The Aviron Strong Series is the only rower that allows you to adjust the distance between your feet and has an elevated seat with a lower frame making it easy to get on and off the rower. Aviron is also the only brand to introduce accessories that improve comfort and accessibility including the soft Cloud Seat for additional comfort, and the Lumbar Support add-on that gives those with back issues extra lower back support. Additionally, the rower is amongst the most compact on the market at 7 feet in length, but it accommodates users up to 6' 8" and 507 lbs.

"Isn't it wild that in 2022 no other rower is built to accommodate people who are different sizes?" says Aviron founder and CEO Andy Hoang. "There is so much technology and innovation in the fitness industry, but the basics of the rowing machine - handlebar width, seat size, seat height, foot placement - have never been improved. Making rowing truly comfortable for the average consumer, looking to get a great workout, is the only way to finally popularize rowing and bring it into the mainstream."

Other innovations in the Strong Series design include a cooling effect via strategically placed gills on either side of the machine that direct air flow from the fan towards the user with each stroke, and a 22" HD touchscreen that rotates up to 270 degrees making it easy to continue Aviron's guided programs off the rower. Designed with a modern floating front end and wide triangular leg, this is Aviron's first rower that stands upright for storage and does not require any supports or wall mounts. Like Aviron's Impact Series rower, the Strong Series will continue to ship via UPS and is designed for easy 45-minute self-assembly.

The launch of Aviron's second consumer rower comes as the company is gaining increasing momentum in the connected fitness space. Since launching to the consumer market in July of 2020, Aviron has experienced rapid growth, growing their revenue 6x in 2021 while raising their Seed and Series A rounds for total funding of $23.5M. In 2022, year to date, Aviron has already surpassed their 2021 revenue and is on track to grow revenue 3x YoY.

The new Aviron Strong Series rower is available in the US today today on Avironactive.com. Visit Avironactive.com for information about Aviron.

About Aviron

Aviron is a connected rowing machine that uses habit forming psychology and game design to provide users with a unique fitness entertainment experience. Aviron provides a full body, cardio and strength training workout while engaging users mentally with games, friendly group competitions, guided programs on and off the rower, streaming and more. Founded in 2018, Aviron is backed by Stripes, Samsung Next, Global Founders Capital, and Y-Combinator. Aviron rowers are available throughout the US and can be found in thousands of homes across the country as well as Nike HQ, Chico State, YMCA, and Gold's Gym, amongst others. Aviron has also recently launched in Canada via BestBuyCanada.com. For more information, visit avironactive.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviron-the-pioneer-in-fitness-entertainment-debuts-new-strong-series-rower-301646665.html

SOURCE Aviron

