Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital to sell Acino, a leader in advanced drug delivery technologies, to ADQ

·4 min read

-- Ownership period defined by Acino's transformation and growth to become leading provider of trusted and innovative pharmaceuticals in emerging markets --

NEW YORK and ZURICH, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare investors Avista Capital Partners ("Avista Capital") and Nordic Capital (through Nordic Capital CV1) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Acino ("Acino" or "the Company"), a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich with a global platform that promotes affordable healthcare in key emerging markets through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. The acquirer, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

In partnership, Avista Capital and Nordic Capital acquired Acino in 2013 via a take-private transaction from the Swiss stock exchange (SIX: ACIN). Since that time, both investors supported Acino's long-term growth strategy and transformed the business to become a high-growth emerging markets- focused pharmaceuticals platform with significant market presence in the Middle East, Ukraine, Russia, and South Africa. Since the 2013 investment, Acino has executed a number of strategically-important acquisitions, including PharmaStart (Ukraine), Litha Healthcare (South Africa), and the acquisition of a portfolio of select over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical assets from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which expanded Acino's global footprint and addressable therapeutic areas.

Thompson Dean, co-CEO and Managing Partner of Avista Capital, said, "We are incredibly proud that our partnership with Acino strengthened its business and expanded its client base, capabilities, and geographic footprint. During the period of our investment, Acino brought to market many innovative products that are making a real difference in the lives of patients in emerging markets around the world. We know Steffen Saltofte and his team are well-positioned to capture the significant opportunities in front of them, and we wish Acino the best as they embark on this next chapter with ADQ."

Thomas Vetander, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors, said, "During the ownership period, Acino executed on key growth initiatives and made significant investments to drive both organic and acquisitive growth. This includes the acquisition of Takeda's primary care portfolio in key emerging markets, which has positioned Acino for the next phase of its development. We thank the Acino team for their dedication during these years. It's now time for the Company to take the next step forward together with ADQ to aim for even further growth and expansion."

Mr. Saltofte, CEO of Acino, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Acino team, I would like to thank Avista Capital and Nordic Capital for their partnership and invaluable contributions to our company. As owners, they have been instrumental in supporting us and fully focused on seizing the opportunities available to Acino. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing our strong growth with our new partners at ADQ."

Fahad Al Qassim, Executive Director, Healthcare & Pharma at ADQ, commented: "We are creating a strong platform to fortify the UAE's position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercialisation and distribution in select growth-leading markets. Our aim for ADQ's healthcare and pharma cluster is to ensure access to affordable, essential medicines and advance new, innovative treatments that help improve people's lives. We thank Avista Capital and Nordic Capital for their collaboration and contributions to Acino's success. We look forward to working with Acino's leadership team to deliver an even greater level of growth, innovation and ambition across ADQ's pharma value chain."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Media contacts:
Avista Capital Partners
Daniel Yunger or Jon Morgan
Kekst CNC
e-mail: daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / jonathan.morgan@kekstcnc.com

Nordic Capital
Katarina Janerud, Communications Manager
Nordic Capital Advisors
Tel: +46 8 440 50 50
e-mail: katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

ADQ
media@adq.ae

About Acino
Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Russia, the CIS Region, and Latin America. The company is backed by Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners. Acino delivers quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in these emerging markets and leverage its high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. For more information, please visit www.acino.swiss.

About Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 19 billion in over 120 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Norway. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

About Avista
Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with nearly $8 billion invested in 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – investing in the medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals, outsourced pharmaceutical services, healthcare technology, healthcare distribution, and consumer-driven healthcare sectors. Avista's Operating Executives and Advisors are an integral part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

About ADQ
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies with direct and indirect investments in more than 90 companies locally and internationally. Both an asset owner and investor, ADQ's broad portfolio of major enterprises span key sectors of a diversified economy, including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi's government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae. You can also follow ADQ on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avista-capital-partners-and-nordic-capital-to-sell-acino-a-leader-in-advanced-drug-delivery-technologies-to-adq-301378297.html

SOURCE Avista Capital Partners

