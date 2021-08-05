U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7790
    +0.3110 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,006.93
    +1,179.36 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Avista Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp.’s (NYSE: AVA) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4225 per share on the company’s common stock. The common stock dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 19, 2021.

The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 402,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

Contact:
Avista 24/7 Media Line (509) 495-4174
Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171 john.wilcox@avistacorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Illumina Offers Beat-And-Raise As The Hunt For Covid Variants Intensifies

    Illumina offered a beat-and-raise quarter late Thursday as the genetic sequencing giant helps track Covid variants. But Illumina stock dipped.

  • Moderna beats on earnings as vaccination push continues

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Moderna topping estimates as the company announces a third dose of the vaccine will be needed to combat COVID variants.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations, but stock sinks

    Zillow Group Inc. blew away Wall Street expectations Thursday with strong second-quarter results and a stunning forecast that calls for large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy 5 of the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    If you thought last month's rout for Chinese technology stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) was bad, look a little further down the market cap scale. Other Nasdaq-listed peers like Trip.com (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) lost a respective 27% and 30% of their value in July versus the Nasdaq Composite's slight gain. It's never wrong to scrutinize a heavily sold-off ticker as a prospective purchase; why pay more for a good stock when you can pay less?

  • Why Akebia Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) were soaring 13.5% as of 3:32 p.m. EDT on Thursday. This result was down sharply from $90.1 million in the prior-year period due mainly to lower collaboration revenue but it was in line with the consensus estimate. Investors are likely more excited about the prospects for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for vadadustat in treating anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.