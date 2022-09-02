Avista Makes Price Adjustment Requests in Washington and Idaho

Avista Corporation

Overall changes in electric and natural gas prices would be effective November 1, 2022

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista (NYSE: AVA) has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022



Washington Electric Adjustment Filings

Two electric adjustments were filed, that if approved, are designed to change overall electric revenues as follows:

Wildfire Expense Balancing: increase of approximately $5.1 million or 0.9% Residential Exchange Program: decrease of approximately $0.2 million or 0.1%

Washington Natural Gas Adjustment Filing

The natural gas adjustment request is the annual natural gas Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment. If approved, Avista’s request is designed to increase overall natural gas revenues by approximately $25.0 million or 12.3%.

Idaho Natural Gas Adjustment Filings

Two natural gas adjustments were filed, that if approved, are designed to change overall natural gas revenues as follows:

Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment: increase of approximately $11.2 million or 12.7% Natural Gas Energy Efficiency: increase of approximately $2.6 million or 3.0%

Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) - Washington and Idaho Natural Gas

PGA requests are typically filed annually to balance the actual cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista to serve customers with the amount presently included in customer’s rates. Avista does not make a profit on, or markup, the wholesale cost of natural gas; PGAs ensure customers pay what Avista pays, dollar for dollar, only at a more predictable and stable rate throughout the year. About 55% of an Avista natural gas customer's bill is the combined cost of purchasing natural gas on the wholesale market and transporting it to Avista's system.

This rate adjustment is driven primarily by higher wholesale natural gas prices. Since the last annual PGA filings were made in 2021, the price of wholesale natural gas increased with dramatic sustained increases beginning in late March 2022, with prices reaching levels not seen in over 13 years.



Wildfire Balancing – Washington Electric

The Wildfire Expense Balancing account tracks the difference in wildfire expenses incurred by Avista to address the growing frequency of extreme and dangerous wildfires in Avista’s service territory to the base level of expense approved by the Commission. The difference is rebated to or collected from customers annually. The rate increase proposed today reflects the higher level of expense incurred above the approved amount.

Residential Exchange Program – Washington Electric

The Residential Exchange Program provides a share of the benefits of the federal Columbia River power system to the residential and small farm customers of the investor-owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including Avista. Avista applies the benefits it receives, which typically fluctuate from year to year, to customers as a credit in their monthly electric rates. Due to fluctuations in usage, Avista rebated to customers a level of benefits that was slightly lower than the level of benefits received from BPA. Through this filing Avista is seeking to slightly increase the level of benefits provided to qualifying customers in order to return the under-rebated balance.

Energy Efficiency Adjustment – Idaho Natural Gas

The energy efficiency adjustment is related to the funding of Avista’s natural gas energy efficiency programs. This adjustment aligns the amount that is collected in customer rates with the actual costs to run and deliver the programs. Avista’s energy efficiency programs are designed to provide a financial incentive or rebate for cost-effective energy efficiency measures. The Commission approves the amount of funding for these important programs through a portion of energy rates. The rate increase proposed reflects the higher level of funding needed to operate the programs in the coming years.

Electric Customer Bills

Washington: If approved, residential electric customers in Washington using an average of 932 kilowatt hours per month would see their monthly bills change from $85.07 to $85.87, an increase of $0.80 per month, or approximately 0.9%.

If approved, residential electric customers would see the following rate adjustments: Residential Service - Schedule 1 & 2 0.9% General Service - Schedules 11 & 12 0.9% Large General Service - Schedules 21 & 22 0.9% Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25 & 25I 0.9% Pumping Service - Schedules 31 & 32 0.9% Street & Area Lights - Schedules 41-48 0.9% Overall 0.9%

Natural Gas Customer Bills

Washington: If approved, residential natural gas customers using an average of 67 therms per month would see their monthly bills change from $72.66 to $81.59, an increase of $8.93 per month, or approximately 12.3%.

The percentage change varies by rate schedule and is dependent upon how much energy customers on the respective rate schedules use. If approved, natural gas customers would see the following rate adjustments:

General Service - Schedule 101 & 102 12.1% Large General Service - Schedule 111 & 112 14.4% Interruptible Sales Service - Schedule 131 & 132 3.5% Transportation Service - Schedule 146 0.0%

Overall 12.3%

Idaho: If approved, residential natural gas customers using an average of 63 therms per month would see their monthly bills change from $61.30 to $70.52, an increase of $9.22 per month, or approximately 15.0%.

The percentage change varies by rate schedule and is dependent upon how much energy customers on the respective rate schedules use. If approved, natural gas customers would see the following rate adjustments:

General Service - Schedule 101 15.0% Large General Service - Schedule 111 & 112 18.3% Interruptible Sales Service - Schedule 131 & 132 0.0% Transportation Service - Schedule 146 0.0%

Overall 15.7%

To help customers proactively manage their energy use, Avista offers services to those who may need and qualifies for assistance in managing their energy bills such as comfort level billing, payment arrangements and special circumstantial referrals to area agencies and churches for help with housing, utilities, medical assistance and other needs. Avista also provides funding for energy assistance programs which are administered through community action agencies.

Energy efficiency and outreach programs are also offered which include rebates and incentives as well as tips and resources to help customers manage their energy use and energy bills. Customers can learn more at www.myavista.com.

