U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -0.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.10
    -8.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7650
    +0.3240 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,119.24
    +4.32 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.10
    +49.03 (+11.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,143.04
    +320.72 (+1.24%)
     

Avista and NorthWestern Energy enter into strategic transaction of Colstrip, Montana assets

Avista Corporation
·5 min read
Avista Corporation
Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corporation (“Avista”) and NorthWestern Energy (“NorthWestern”) announce an agreement through which Avista will turn over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern on December 31, 2025.

Through the transaction, NorthWestern will assume ownership of the 222 MW generating capacity that is currently owned by Avista, along with its related interest in the plant, plant equipment, rights and obligations.

“This transaction is the result of several years of work and discussions among all owners of Colstrip, through which we have looked for commercial solutions that would allow Avista and others to exit Colstrip by the end of 2025, while also meeting the needs of other owners and stakeholders, including NorthWestern and the state of Montana,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Clean Energy Officer. “Avista has been in Montana for decades and will be in Montana long after its exit from Colstrip is completed; thus, it was important to us that any agreement regarding Colstrip address the needs of Montanans in addition to the needs of our customers and the interests of the states we serve. It is indicative of our commitment to Montana that we have previously committed to contribute $3 million for the betterment of the Colstrip community’s future.”

Avista’s integrated resource plan has indicated that Colstrip will no longer be economic for its customers in Washington and Idaho after 2025. Avista’s integrated resource plan sets forth a strategy for serving its customers in Washington and Idaho with reliable and cost-effective resources. In addition, Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act precludes Avista from serving Washington customers with generation from Colstrip after 2025. “This Agreement furthers our objective of providing reliable, affordable energy to our customers, while also ensuring that we are able to comply with the law,” said Thackston.

Under the Agreement, Avista retains its existing remediation obligations and enters into a vote sharing agreement with NorthWestern to retain voting rights in regard to any decision that might be made with respect to remediation activities. In addition, while NorthWestern will have the right to exercise Avista’s vote with respect to capital expenditures between now and 2025, the Agreement is structured such that Avista’s contribution to those expenditures is limited to its pro rata share between the date of the expenditure and 2025, and to the least-cost alternative available, thereby ensuring that the costs directly benefit Avista customers and don’t, in and of themselves, extend the life of the plant.

The Agreement also preserves Avista’s rights in the Colstrip transmission system, giving Avista the ability to leverage capacity on that system for future renewables projects in furtherance of its clean energy goals. “The ability to utilize the Colstrip transmission system for future renewables projects in Montana will be an important tool as we move towards our clean energy goals,” said Thackston. “Preserving that capacity was another important objective for us in discussions regarding our exit from Colstrip.”

“On behalf of Avista, I want to thank NorthWestern, as well as the other owners of Colstrip for their ongoing commitment to work constructively on solutions that address everyone’s respective needs in Colstrip,” said Dennis Vermillion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avista. “This agreement would not have been possible if the owners had been unwilling to engage constructively with one another, and to recognize each other’s unique needs and interests when it came to Colstrip.”

Vermillion added that “while this is an important step forward, it is not the end of the process. We remain engaged with the other owners of Colstrip to address several outstanding issues, including potential future emissions reductions at the plant and resolution of pending legal proceedings. I am confident that, through our continued work together, we will continue to find solutions to these complicated and challenging issues, for the benefit of our customers and the region as a whole.”

Under the Colstrip Ownership & Operating Agreement, each of the owners will have a 90 day period in which to evaluate the transaction and determine whether to exercise their respective right of first refusal as to a portion of the generation being turned over to NorthWestern.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 403,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send a reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com.

Contact:
Media: Casey Fielder, (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com
Investors: Stacey Wenz, (509) 495-2046, stacey.wenz@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174


Recommended Stories

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Atmos Energy (ATO) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • British Gas kicks off price war for heat pumps

    British Gas has kicked off a price war for heat pumps as the drive to replace gas boilers gathers pace.

  • Opinion/Handy: For Rhode Islanders, it's 'Groundhog Day' on electric rates

    Our people ought to better understand their capacity to take action to reduce energy costs.

  • Ghana Approves Sale of Vodafone Unit to French Tycoon’s Telecel

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana has given Telecel Group, headed by French tycoon Hugues Mulliez, approval to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s operations in the West African country. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe National Communications Au

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Is iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for DVY

  • Cyptocurrency ETFs Won in Nasdaq's Best Week Since November

    Bitcoin prices jumped last week and gained on Saturday around $21, 000 for first time in over two months.

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • 3 Top Large-Caps With Big Growth

    While large-caps generally don't enjoy breakneck growth anymore, all three of these companies could be seen as exceptions, all expected to grow their earnings by at least 9% in their current fiscal years. For the cherry on top, their earnings outlooks have recently drifted higher.

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyA series o

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K

    Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other, major cryptos continue to surge in weekend trading. Insights: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is correct in thinking that, despite market uncertainty, disruptive innovation technologies that address issues have gained traction.

  • Strength Seen in Cutera (CUTR): Can Its 12.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Cutera (CUTR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Marketmind: China's Q4 data dump

    A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. Either way, it does look like Q4 GDP, as well as December retail sales, investment and industrial production data will confirm the world's second-largest economy ended last year on an extremely weak footing. Retail sales are expected to have fallen 8.6%.

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe Tenaris S.A. (TS) Could Rally 28.47%: Here's is How to Trade

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Tenaris S.A. (TS) points to a 28.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • US debt limit, Netflix, Goldman earnings and Davos top week ahead

    The U.S. debt ceiling showdown, earnings from Netflix and Goldman Sachs, as well as meetings in Davos, will give investors plenty to digest this week.

  • ECB’s Rehn Says Acting Swiftly Now Can Avoid ‘Volcker Shock’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn said frontloading interest-rate increases to stem inflation may mean officials don’t have to take even more drastic action down the line.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is A

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Credicorp (BAP) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Chinese Chip Giant Weighs IPOs, Land Sales to Slash Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways to stave off creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including industrial property sales and floating fast-growing business units such as a local rival to Qualcomm Inc. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Pr