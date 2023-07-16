AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH) surges 28% this week, taking five-year gains to 306%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) share price has soared 306% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Better yet, the share price has risen 28% in the last week.

Since it's been a strong week for AVITA Medical shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

AVITA Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, AVITA Medical can boast revenue growth at a rate of 45% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 32% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like AVITA Medical have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AVITA Medical has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 254% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 32% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - AVITA Medical has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

