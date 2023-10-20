AVITA Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCEL) 32% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Revenues

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 114%.

After such a large drop in price, AVITA Medical may be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 6.3x, considering almost half of all companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 10.5x and even P/S higher than 42x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does AVITA Medical's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, AVITA Medical has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as AVITA Medical's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 37% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 186% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 39% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 103% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why AVITA Medical's P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does AVITA Medical's P/S Mean For Investors?

AVITA Medical's P/S has taken a dip along with its share price. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that AVITA Medical maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

