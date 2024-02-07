AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AVITA Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCEL) future prospects. AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$27m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is AVITA Medical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

AVITA Medical is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$7.9m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of AVITA Medical's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that AVITA Medical has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

