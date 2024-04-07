AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) investors are sitting on a loss of 42% if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 42% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

AVITA Medical isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, AVITA Medical grew its revenue at 37% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 7% per year over five years would be considered let down. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

AVITA Medical shareholders gained a total return of 3.0% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 7% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

