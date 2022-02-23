U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.71
    -35.46 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9820
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,685.75
    -301.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.58
    -7.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Aviv Clinics Highlights New Study Showing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Can Improve Symptoms and Brain Structure of Veterans Suffering from Treatment-Resistant PTSD

Aviv-Clinics
·3 min read
Aviv-Clinics
Aviv-Clinics

Research is the first to show recovery of non-healing brain wounds, improved brain structure and function in PTSD patients through hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Suite

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Suite at Aviv-Clinics in Central Florida
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Suite at Aviv-Clinics in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, the leader in the research and treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance, is sharing the results of a groundbreaking new study that shows HBOT can improve symptoms and brain structure of treatment-resistant PTSD in veterans.

The study, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Improves Symptoms, Brain's Microstructure and Functionality in Veterans with Treatment Resistant Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: a Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Trial, was conducted by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and published this week in PLOS ONE.

The clinical trial included 35 veterans with PTSD who failed all current available treatments. Patients were randomized to HBOT or a control group for three months. The study’s primary endpoint included PTSD symptoms score, evaluated by clinician-administered PTSD scale (CAPS) questionnaire. Functional MRI was used for the evaluation of brain function, and MRI-DTI for the evaluation of the brains’ microstructural integrity.

Research revealed that all PTSD symptoms, including intrusive symptoms like avoidance, cognition and mood changes, and depression, were improved through HBOT treatment.

“Today, it is widely accepted that PTSD is characterized by long-term structural and functional brain changes. The severity of the brain changes correlates with the severity of the symptoms and its resistance to the current available treatments,” says Dr. Keren Doenyas-Barak, head of the PTSD program at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine. “Our study shows for the first time in humans that HBOT-induced neuroplasticity may target those brain pathologies and thus be used as a new therapeutic strategy for people who suffer from this chronic debilitating disorder.”

“In the past, we demonstrated HBOT’s potential to improve and treat brain injuries such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and age-related cognitive decline by increasing brain blood flow and metabolism. The same mechanisms are now shown to contribute to healing of ‘non-healing wounds’ associated with psychological trauma,” said Dr. Shai Efrati, the research group leader and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board. “The association found between the clinical improvement and brain functional changes have for the first time given us very important insights into the biology of PTSD in the brain.”

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced, comprehensive treatment program to offer patients top-line care and the opportunity to invest in their future quality of life. Prior to the HBOT process, Aviv conducts an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and neurological condition to assess how sustainable the HBOT treatment will be. For patients that are a fit for Aviv Medical Program, the Aviv team will then prepare a robust HBOT treatment schedule combined with personal cognitive training, and a physical and dietary plan. The combination of elevated pressure creates an optimal oxygenations condition, ultimately encouraging damaged tissues to regenerate and heal faster.

The full study is available here. For more on Aviv Clinics, visit aviv-clinics.com.

Aviv Clinics
Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the most effective evidence-based treatment of the aging process – the Aviv Medical Program. The three-month regimen designed to improve the aging process in healthy adults was developed based on over a decade of research and more than 1,000 patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and Director of the Sagol Center.

Aviv Clinics Contact:
Jaimie Miller
(352) 492-6641 Ext 109
jaimie@aviv-clinics.com

Media Contact:
Uproar PR for Aviv Clinics
904-716-4439
erobertson@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bea72cc8-4d27-4ebe-9a4b-18cb96bf20ad



Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana deputies charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man

    Two Louisiana deputies have been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting death of an unarmed man. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III said in a news conference on Monday that deputies Isaac Hughes and Johnathan Louis were arrested and fired from their positions for their involvement in the death of Daniel Vallee. Authorities said five officers responded to a call about a noise complaint from a local resident who lived next...

  • Former West Lafayette man pleads guilty to supporting terrorists in U.S. court

    Jonathan Allen Frost called Katy, Texas and West Lafayette home, and now is guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

  • Jury begins deliberating case of three former officers in George Floyd killing

    Jurors began deliberations in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with denying Floyd medical care as another former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee into the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. Thao and Kueng are additionally charged with failing to...

  • U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 2% in January - ELFA

    Companies signed up for $8.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.1 billion a year earlier. "Despite persistent supply chain disruptions in several collateral categories and nagging inflation, the equipment finance industry picks up in January where it left off last year," said Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief executive officer, in a statement. ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 78.4%, marginally down from 78.6% in December.

  • Ex-Louisville cop Brett Hankison's trial in Breonna Taylor shooting begins with key question

    Ex-Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison's lawyer says he was defending cops when he fired shots that entered the apartment by Breonna Taylor's

  • Citigroup asks U.S. employees to return to office from March 21 - memo

    Staff will be working from the office for at least two days a week, the memo said. "Although COVID-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments," Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter said in the memo. The move builds on Citi's previous U.S. return to office efforts, which started last September.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • CVS Makes a Bold Play to Grow Its Business

    CVS Health wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle non-urgent healthcare needs and testing concepts including healthcare concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine after positive trial results

    Sanofi SA SNYand GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK said Wednesday that their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in final-stage clinical trials and that they intend to seek regulatory approval for the shot.

  • How Vitamin D Affects Omicron Symptoms, According To New Research

    There is conflicting research on how vitamin D may impact the severity of Omicron COVID-19 infections for those who are nutrient deficient, but new evidence suggests the supplement may bolster your immunity in part.

  • TriStar Summit Medical Center breaks ground on $19.6 million expansion

    The project, which breaks ground Tuesday, includes the 15,863 square-foot observation unit, an additional CT room, two cardiac stress test rooms and an echocardiography room.

  • Harrow Health Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for AMP-100

    NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 22, 2022--Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic‑focused healthcare company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for AMP-100, the Company’s drug candidate for ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during ocular surgery. The FDA has assigned the application standard review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of October 16, 2022.

  • Understanding Hepatitis D: 4 Questions With Professor Maria Buti

    Most people are familiar with the hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV) viruses that attack the liver. But not many have heard of hepatitis D (HDV), the most severe form of viral hepatitis. Peopl...

  • Bird flu cases reported in Delaware; how you can protect yourself

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed cases of the bird flu in eight wild ducks, a Canada goose and a red-shouldered hawk in Delaware.