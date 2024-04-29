Aviva Investors boosts UK equities team

Aviva Investors has appointed Matthew Parker to its UK equities team from 29 April 2024.

He will be based in London and report to Trevor Green.

Parker joins from Columbia Threadneedle where he led the firm's UK All Cap and UK Mid Cap equity strategies for the CT Universal Multi-Asset portfolios. He brigns over 20 years' experience in a number of roles, including portfolio manager, portfolio assistant and analyst roles and BMO Global Asset Management and F&C.

He will be co-portfolio manager alongside Carlotte Meyrick on the Aviva Investors UK Equity Unconstrained Strategy, and the Aviva Investors UK Small and Mid-Cap Strategy.

Furthermore, he will gain analyst coverage responsibilities within the energy, material and utilities sectors.

Trevor Green, head of UK equities, Aviva Investors, said: "I am pleased to welcome Mathew to our UK Equities team and look forward to working with him. He brings with him a strong track record and a wealth of industry knowledge that will only add to the existing expertise within the team.”

Last month, Phillipa Grant, Elizabeth Ortiz and Jeremy Ho all joined the firm and will report to Edward Dixon, head of responsible investment, real assets, at Aviva Investors.

Grant joins as a director of sustainable investments following eight yeas at AESG.

Ortiz will become an associate and joins from KPMG where she was an assistant manager.

Ho has been appointed as an analyst having previously worked at Pyxis Wealth Advisors and proSapient.

