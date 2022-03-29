U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

AVL And Cybellum Partner to Provide Automated Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management and Regulatory Compliance for the Automotive Industry

·4 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel and GRAZ, Austria, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing scale and complexity of vehicle software often referred to as the "data center on wheels," attack surfaces are increasing as do cyberattacks within the automotive market. Upcoming UNECE WP.29 R155 and R156 regulations as well as the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, mandate that OEMs and their supply chain proactively manage cyber risks, and put Cyber Security Management Systems (CSMS) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMS) in place, to safeguard road users, vehicles and the infrastructure across the entire development and life cycle.

The partnership between AVL and Cybellum is geared towards the new challenges the automotive industry is facing: to drive innovation and accelerate development in light of ongoing cyber threats and increased regulatory pressure. To that end, Cybellum's Product Security Platform will be integrated into AVL's Cyber Security Ecosystem.

"We are excited about this partnership," says Gianluca Vitale, Global Business Segment Manager at AVL."The combination of AVL's and Cybellum's toolchains enables our customers to efficiently manage vulnerabilities within the large number of software versions for different control units all the way down to a single vehicle variant. We can offer our customers an optimal solution for safeguarding their certification relevant processes. We cover the entire process from development to calibration to release deployment within each single vehicle variant."

AVL supports OEMs, Tier-n suppliers, engineering service providers and certification bodies to increase efficiency in the management of certification processes, software lifecycle management and testing. The cyber security offering addressed safety and cybersecurity from the vehicle level, down to the relevant components throughout the whole lifecycle. It is a suite of process management, testing and the market leading lifecycle-tool for control unit software and parameter management used by various OEMs, Tiers and the AVL engineers.

Cybellum Product Security Platform continuously monitors vehicle software for vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats, mitigating risks from design to post-production. Cybellum's Cyber Digital Twins™ technology provides developers with a blueprint of their product component's software to rapidly identify vulnerabilities.

"We are delighted to partner with AVL. AVL's vast knowhow, experience and product offering coupled with Cybellum's expertise and lifecycle approach to cybersecurity is a force multiplier for our customers," says Eddie Lazebnik, Global Partnerships Director at Cybellum. "Together, we will enable manufacturers and their suppliers to build quality automotive products that will be secure and compliant from design to post-production."

The joint offering by AVL and Cybellum enables vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers to set up their vehicle and component related security projects, automate risk assessment and mitigation, and manage certification related work across the value chain. In particular, the combination of AVL CRETA™ and Cybellum's Product Security Platform enables our customers to perform automated vulnerability management across software versions and parameter sets generated during development, production or even when deployed to the vehicle fleet.

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables manufacturers to mitigate software risks throughout their entire lifecycle, from design to end-of-life. Cybellum's Product Security Platform, powered by its Cyber Digital Twins™ technology, enables OEMs and suppliers to detect, manage and remediate vulnerabilities automatically at scale. They can rapidly comply with existing and emerging regulations, more quickly and efficiently than ever before. Cybellum's customers include leading product and device manufacturers in the automotive, medical, and industrial device industries.

To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.

For more information: www.avl.com

Media Contacts

Cybellum

Annette Habani, Marketing Manager
E-mail: annette@cybellum.com

AVL

Markus Tomaschitz, Company Spokesman
E-mail: press@avl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avl-and-cybellum-partner-to-provide-automated-cybersecurity-vulnerability-management-and-regulatory-compliance-for-the-automotive-industry-301512410.html

SOURCE Cybellum; AVL

