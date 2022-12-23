U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.84 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8720
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,820.70
    +6.79 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

AVMA-championed One Health legislation passes Congress

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A provision directing the development of a One Health Framework across the federal government was included in the final spending bill of the year. The legislation passed derives from the AVMA-championed Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act that was introduced at the beginning of the 117th Congress. With passage, Congress will now direct federal agencies to develop and submit a national One Health Framework to collaboratively address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness.

The legislation will help strengthen the nation's preparedness for diseases that can spread between animals and humans.

One Health is the concept that human, animal, and environmental health are all intertwined. This collaborative effort will result in government agencies working together to help better prevent, prepare for, and respond to zoonotic diseases.

"The One Health legislation passed today will help strengthen the nation's preparedness for diseases that can spread between animals and humans," said Dr. Lori Teller, AVMA president. "We have all witnessed the significant threat that zoonotic diseases pose to our society. With animals, humans, and the environment being more interconnected than ever, the AVMA applauds Congress for taking this crucial step forward in fully implementing a One Health Framework so we can better protect public health."

By developing a comprehensive federal One Health Framework there will be improved coordination between federal agencies that study human and animal health and the environment. This will provide a more integrated approach to One Health work across the federal government. Once enacted, the AVMA will work with Congress and federal agencies on the implementation of the legislation.

About the AVMA

The AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, speaking for more than 100,000 member veterinarians who care passionately about protecting animal health, animal welfare, and human health. Informed by its members' unique scientific training and knowledge, the AVMA advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and support the crucial work of veterinarians.

FOR MORE INFORMATION 
Colin MacCarthy 
Media Relations Specialist 
American Veterinary Medical Association 
Cell/Text: 202-641-2533 
cmaccarthy@avma.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avma-championed-one-health-legislation-passes-congress-301709786.html

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association

Recommended Stories

  • Here's what's in the new $53B retirement bill now headed to President Biden's desk

    Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.

  • Donald Trump is America's poorest billionaire

    Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.

  • Why 2023 Will Be a Huge Year for Vaccines

    Until the pandemic hit, Wall Street largely ignored the vaccine market. This year will show there’s more to jabs than fighting Covid-19.

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • Donald Trump’s 2015-2019 Tax Returns Remain Under Audit, While IRS Finished Two for Biden

    WASHINGTON—The Internal Revenue Service has completed two audits of President Biden’s tax returns since he took office in 2021, but records released this week show it has not finished any audits of Donald Trump from his time in the White House, prompting Democrats to call for mandating annual scrutiny and disclosure of presidential tax filings. For tax year 2020, the IRS determined that Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, were owed an additional refund, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2019 remain under audit and some years before that remain unresolved, according to an IRS letter released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week.

  • IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

    The Internal Revenue Service gives millions of Americans a one-year reprieve on new 1099-K tax-reporting requirements, offering relief to users of e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Etsy and Airbnb.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Moderna Finalizes 10-Year Agreement With UK Government For mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Centre

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has finalized a strategic partnership with the U.K. government to establish an mRNA vaccine research, development, and manufacturing facility in the U.K. This milestone follows the agreement in principle between Moderna and the UK Government, announced in June 2022. The Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is intended to provide access to a UK-made supply of COVID-19 jabs. It also has the potential to develop vaccines for other respiratory diseases, such as

  • These 23 companies got $50 billion in tax breaks due to a Trump tax law

    According to a recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 23 companies saved a combined $50 billion through these tax breaks from 2018-2021.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vertex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) have swum against the tide all year, with their shares rising as the S&P 500 has struggled. While Vertex's pipeline is about to extend well beyond cystic fibrosis (CF), Amgen's combination of emerging drugs, plus the accretive nature of its deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, could reward investors in the long run.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    With the New Year just a few days away, it’s time to start looking for the best portfolio choices going forward. This past year has been a mess for investors, and putting 2022’s bear market behind us will come as a relief – but finding solid choices for big gains will still require a high tolerance for risk. Fewer stock segments are more risky – or more potentially rewarding – than the penny stocks. Priced under $5 per share, these low-cost equities give investors a chance to double their money

  • Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Inflation Continues to Ease, But Wages Will Keep Fed on Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation continued to ease into the end of 2022 and expectations of future increases dropped, reinforcing hopes that the worst bout of price pressures in a generation has finally passed.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Le

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Lunsumio Gets FDA Nod for Follicular Lymphoma

    Following the FDA's approval, Roche (RHHBY) Lunsumio is the first CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved to treat follicular lymphoma.

  • House approves $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs reports that the House has passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill.

  • This one simple habit can cut your risk of dementia

    Many of us have firsthand experience with the ravages of dementia. Like many of my friends and colleagues, I’d like to know if there are things I can do to prevent or forestall the onset of mental decline. Eat a Mediterranean diet emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein.

  • IRS conducted Biden audits, House passes requirement for IRS audit of president

    For tax year 2021, the Bidens owed an additional $13. It could have been waived, the White House said, "but they chose to pay."

  • U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor, to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

  • Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

    Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.