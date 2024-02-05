Avocado bread, holistic health and a bowling bistro: North Jersey's new business openings

The Record and NorthJersey.com want to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.

Two Maids, North Bergen

One of the leading cleaning franchises and part of Home Franchise Concepts, the new Two Maids location in North Bergen will provide "top notch cleaning services" to Fort Lee, Edgewater, North Bergen, West New York, Union City, Weehawken and Hoboken.

"The concentrated residential landscape here presents an ideal market for Two Maids services, and my hope is to offer the community a chance to come home to a clean space with the ease of professional housecleaning," said owner and New Jersey local Bernard Clark.

WHERE: 2229 Kennedy Blvd., Second Floor, North Bergen

WHEN: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BOOK A CLEANING: To book a cleaning service, call 201-713-5454 or visit the Two Maids website at twomaidscleaning.com/north-bergen.

The Avocado Bread Company, Denville and Succasunna

Anthony and Sons Bakery in Denville recently launched a new brand called The Avocado Bread Company, a line of plant-based bread products. The brand's newest offerings include avocado seeds-and-grains bread and dinner rolls, take-and-bake avocado bread, and avocado seeds-and-grains ciabatta buns.

WHERE: The Avocado Bread Company products can be purchased from select grocers nationwide or at Anthony and Sons' two locations, in Denville and Succasunna.

DENVILLE RETAIL LOCATION: 20 Luger Road, Denville

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

SUCCUSUNNA RETAIL LOCATION: 15 NJ-10 East, Succasunna

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Loopwell, Montclair

The first of its kind, Loopwell in Montclair is an in-person well-being club designed to connect people to purpose and well-being, holistic health and sustainability while also giving back to the community.

Its event space, including a meditation room, kitchen, doggy den, courtyard and more, will welcome company events and people who sign up for the individual membership program, which will be offered sometime this year.

The first event will take place Feb. 7.

WHERE: 80 Maple Ave., Montclair

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit the Loopwell website at loopwithus.com.

CONTACT:

To book a tour or for general questions, hello@loopwithus.com.

For corporate inquiries, carla@loopwithus.com.

For membership inquiries, membership@loopwithus.com.

Pinstripes, Paramus

Pinstripes is an Italian bistro that offers bowling, bocce and cocktails. The chain's 16th U.S. location will open at Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Feb. 16 with a full-service Italian restaurant, 13 bowling lanes and three bocce courts.

WHERE: 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

World Market, Paramus

The food and decor chain World Market will be opening a new location at Bergen Town Center in Paramus sometime this year, replacing the Neiman Marcus Last Call store.

WHERE: Bergen Town Center's ground level, facing Route 4 next to the covered parking garage

WHEN: An opening date and hours have not yet been announced.

