Avocado Joins 75 U.S. Businesses and investors in call for a federal infrastructure package that will build a more resilient, sustainable future

·3 min read

Avocado participates in LEAD on Climate 2021, the third annual large-scale lawmaker education and advocacy day bringing together U.S. businesses and investors to call for ambitious climate policy action.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Avocado Green Brands, maker of luxury organic sleep products, joined more than 75 of the largest U.S. businesses and investors, including Amazon, DSM North America, Danone North America, Dow Inc, Pepsi, McDonald's, among others, to call on the Biden administration to support a robust infrastructure package that will address the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.

The participating businesses and investors collectively represent all 50 states, combined annual revenues of more than $1.2 trillion, $310 billion in assets under management, and more than 2.9 million U.S. employees. They are calling for ambitious climate policy action that will build a more resilient, equitable, and inclusive net-zero emissions future. Together, the group spans across the U.S. economy, including retailers, manufacturers, healthcare services, food and beverage companies, outdoors industries, technology companies, and energy providers.

"Good climate policy is good business policy," says Avocado Sustainability Manager Bri Decker, who spoke with lawmakers on Wednesday about the urgent need for congress to address the climate crisis. "The time is now to establish clean energy standards that will help stabilize our supply chains and create a more resilient economy and healthier planet for all."

Building off last month's powerful call to action from more than 400 business and investor voices for an ambitious national climate target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, LEAD on Climate 2021 comes as Congress considers an infrastructure package that has the potential to be one of the biggest investment opportunities in the clean energy future. In virtual meetings with officials from the Biden administration and members of the U.S. House and Senate on both sides of the aisle, participants will make the case for an infrastructure package that will put the U.S. on the path to net-zero emissions, invest in sustainable infrastructure, create good-paying jobs, and deliver justice to communities most harmed by climate pollution.

Specifically, businesses will call on lawmakers to:

  • Build back better, seeking to create a more just and resilient economy that addresses the urgent threat of climate change.

  • Ensure that investments in infrastructure prioritize emissions reductions, good-paying clean energy jobs, and environmental justice to secure a sustainable future for all.

  • Enact policies to mitigate climate risk and meet the federal climate target of cutting emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030, on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

About Avocado
Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

About LEAD on Climate 2021
Lead on Climate 2021 a large-scale mobilization of U.S. and multinational companies and investors to call on U.S. congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support infrastructure legislation that prioritizes climate solutions. It has been organized by the sustainability nonprofit organization Ceres and other partner organizations. In 2020, more than 330 businesses, ranging in size from small- and medium-sized enterprises to large multinational corporations, came together for a virtual advocacy day to call on Congress to build back a more resilient, sustainable economy from COVID-19. The year before that, Ceres and its partners organized, LEAD on Carbon Pricing, bringing more than 75 businesses to Capitol Hill to call for a price on carbon. It was the largest business gathering to advocate for climate legislation in more than a decade.

Media Contact:
Jessica Hann
jessica@avocadomattress.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avocado-joins-75-us-businesses-and-investors-in-call-for-a-federal-infrastructure-package-that-will-build-a-more-resilient-sustainable-future-301294033.html

SOURCE Avocado Green Brands

