Avocado oil market size to grow by USD 516.45 million: Market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The avocado oil market size is forecasted to grow by USD 516.45 million at a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
Avocado oil market: Vendor analysis
The global avocado oil market is fragmented by the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. However, there is intense competition among vendors based on price and quality, which is a significant risk factor for vendors. Technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are other major risk factors. Hence, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including A.G. Industries, AMD Oil Sales LLC, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Avocado Global Pte Ltd., Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd., Bella Vado, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Bo International, Chosen Foods LLC, Crofts Ltd., Kevala International LLC, La Tourangelle Inc., Olivado Ltd., Plenty Foods, Storino The company offers avocado oil such as avocado oil extracted from the fruit of Persea Americanas Quality Products, SVA Naturals, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Village Press, and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.
Key offerings of major vendors
A.G. Industries: The company offers avocado oils such as cold-pressed avocado oil.
AMD Oil Sales LLC: The company offers avocado oils such as refined avocado oil.
AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers avocado oils such as avocado oil extracted from the fruit of Persea Americana.
Avi Naturals: The company offers avocado oil extracted from the pulp of the avocado fruit.
Avocado Global Pte Ltd.: The company offers avocado oils such as Acado pure avocado oil.
Avocado oil market: Segmentation analysis
By product
By distribution channel
By geography
The report provides insights into the following aspects:
What is the size of the global avocado oil market?
What will be the size of the global avocado oil market in 2027?
What factors affect competition in the global avocado oil market?
How has the market performed in the last five years?
What are the key segments of the global avocado oil market?
The avocado oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
Avocado Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.95%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 516.45 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
12.65
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
A.G. Industries, AMD Oil Sales LLC, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Avocado Global Pte Ltd., Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd., Bella Vado, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Bo International, Chosen Foods LLC, Crofts Ltd., Kevala International LLC, La Tourangelle Inc., Olivado Ltd., Plenty Foods, Storinos Quality Products, SVA Naturals, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Village Press, and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global avocado oil market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Refined avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Crude avocado oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.14 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 A.G. Industries
12.4 AMD Oil Sales LLC
12.5 AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.
12.6 Avi Naturals
12.7 Avocado Global Pte Ltd.
12.8 Bella Vado
12.9 BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH
12.10 Bo International
12.11 Chosen Foods LLC
12.12 Kevala International LLC
12.13 Olivado Ltd.
12.14 Plenty Foods
12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
12.16 The Village Press
12.17 Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
