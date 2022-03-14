AvocadoCoin proposes to use the Blockchain to create a trustless and decentralized ecosystem for the avocado industry.

Fueled with funds and crypto, startups reimagine renewable energy and sustainable agriculture projects.

Harju Maakond, Estonia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s all hands on deck to prevent a global climate catastrophe.

Capital is pouring into renewables, with the green energy market predicted to reach $1.9T by 2030 as startups innovate just about every aspect of how energy is generated and used.

Kenya-based BasiGo is helping the East African country transition to an all-renewable transportation fleet and raised a $4.3M seed round led by Novastar Venturesthe to deliver 1k mass transit electric buses over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based DiviGas is working to disrupt hydrogen production with a new approach that promises to be cleaner than traditional methods. The company raised a $3.6M seed round led by Energy Revolution Ventures and Mann + Hummel to build a plant in Melbourne. Fresno-based Yosemite Clean Energy produces greener hydrogen and natural gas from farm and forest wood waste. The company is building its first carbon-negative green hydrogen and renewable natural gas production plant in Oroville, California.

In solar, London and San Francisco-based Sighten develops software to help companies manage everything from sales and installations to financing and customer support.

In the Agro sector, it's the same, Estonian startup GreenCrypto has developed a platform to help farmers make better decisions about their crops. The company released a $600M initial coin offering in 4 international exchanges, with participation from private investors and family offices from around the world.

It is clear that the world is moving away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. What is also clear is that there are many startups that are leading this charge. and the crypto community is right there with them, investing in these companies and helping to bring about a cleaner, more sustainable future.

AvocadoCoin is the first token of the GreenGold Project from GreenCrypto Corporation, the token serves as a means of crowdfunding looking to create a more sustainable future, and AvocadoCoin is their first step in doing so. The project will help to fund the development of renewable and sustainable technology and process to support the Avocado industry all around the world, helping to reduce the environmental impact of the industry and help to create a more sustainable future.

GreenCrypto Corporation is one of a growing number of startups that are using blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to fund and build renewable energy and sustainable agriculture projects. These startups are tapping into the enthusiasm among cryptocurrency investors for projects that have a positive social and environmental impact.

“There’s a lot of interest in using blockchain technology to create a more sustainable and equitable planet,” says Gonzalo Araújo, founder of blockchain startup GreenCrypto Corporation. “People are looking for ways to use their money to make a difference in the world.”

GreenCrypto Corporation is developing a platform that will allow consumers to track the origins of their food and other products; building a blockchain-based platform for financing renewable energy and sustainable agriculture projects.

