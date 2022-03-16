With Avocados From Mexico, National Healthy Fats Day Never Tasted So Good

Celebrate the Good Fats and Good Flavor of Avocados with New Recipe from Award-winning Mexican Chef and TV Host Pati Jinich

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Healthy Fats Day on March 21, Avocados From Mexico, the number one brand of avocados in the U.S., is helping to set the record straight about fat as an essential component of a healthy diet. Avocados are a heart-healthy fruit, containing 85% good, unsaturated fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals1, making them a delicious choice that is #AlwaysGood.

National Healthy Fats Day is part of National Nutrition Month® in March and is the perfect time to highlight the unique nutritional attributes of avocados, a fruit that has become an iconic symbol of good fats. This national observance is intended to help raise awareness of the important role of healthy fats in our diet and help correct some of the long-held myths about fats.

"The days of fearing fat are over and now there's a greater understanding of the value of healthy fats in our diet," said Avocados From Mexico nutrition expert, Barbara Ruhs, MS, RDN, LDN. "Most people need to strike a better balance when it comes to fat – replacing saturated fat with unsaturated – and eating Avocados From Mexico is an easy way to do that and increase daily intake of fruits and vegetables."

Avocados are essentially the only fruit with good fats, providing 6 grams per serving, which is one-third of a medium avocado or 50 grams. They taste great and are nutrient-dense, making Avocados From Mexico a superfood with super benefits.

The Good Fat Facts

Most Americans need to reduce "bad" or saturated fats and increase the "good" or unsaturated fats, like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, while keeping overall fat in check. These good-for-you fats have heart-health benefits, including helping to reduce LDL or bad cholesterol levels when replacing saturated fats. More than 75% of the fats in avocados are the "good" kind, primarily monounsaturated fats – the type found in olive oil. In fact, Avocados From Mexico are certified as a heart healthy food by the American Heart Association.

Beyond the heart-health benefits, good fats are essential for growth and development of the central nervous system and brain health, and boost the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamin D, E, and A that play a critical role in maintaining immune function.

Good Fats and Good Flavor

Mexican Chef Pati Jinich, host of the Award-winning PBS television series, "Pati's Mexican Table" is sharing a new good fat recipe to celebrate National Healthy Fats Day: Avocado, Chipotle Rubbed Salmon and Arugula Salad – full of good fats and delicious flavor, perfect to make this Healthy Fats Day.

"I'm a firm believer that food should not only be nourishing to your body, but also enjoyable and delicious, which is exactly why I love Avocados From Mexico," said Jinich. "They are packed with nutrients that are beneficial for heart health, and can be incorporated into almost any recipe to make it more flavorful and fun."

Avocado, Chipotle Rubbed Salmon and Arugula Salad Recipe:

4 servings

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice, divided

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons adobo sauce from chipotles in adobo sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon style mustard

1 teaspoon agave nectar or honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 pound salmon fillet, skin on

1/4 red onion, slivered

4 cups fresh baby arugula

2 large Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and cut into bite size chunks

To make salmon marinade:

In a medium mixing bowl, add 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 3 tablespoons chipotle in adobo sauce, ½ teaspoon Dijon, ½ teaspoon agave, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Place the salmon filet skin side down in a small container and cover it with the marinade. Let the salmon marinade anywhere from 10 minutes outside of the refrigerator, to 24 hours covered in the refrigerator.

When ready to cook, remove salmon from the refrigerator. Preheat oven to 400F. Set the rack in the middle of the oven.

Cover a small, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon on top of the parchment paper and scrape any of the remaining marinade in the container over the salmon. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the salmon – it's ready when it easily flakes with a fork. Remove from the oven, let cool.

To make the vinaigrette:

In a salad bowl, add 4 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon Dijon, ½ teaspoon agave nectar or honey, ½ teaspoon salt and half teaspoon black pepper. Whisk well. Add the slivered onion and mix with the vinaigrette. Let it sit for a few minutes.

When salmon has cooled enough to handle, remove the skin and break it into bite sized chunks. When ready to serve, mix the vinaigrette and the red onion again, so the vinaigrette is emulsified. Incorporate the arugula and toss. Taste for salt and pepper, add more if need be. Incorporate the chunks of salmon and avocado, gently toss, and serve.

From classic guacamoles to new spins on tacos, salads and smoothies, Avocados From Mexico has all the recipes you need to make your Healthy Fats Day #AlwaysGood. To learn more about AFM, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

1 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

