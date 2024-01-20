Avoid These 5 Costly Appliances That Often Need To Be Replaced

Dmitry_Evs / Shutterstock.com

Although robot vacuums or stand mixers can be alluring with promises of making life easier or more enjoyable, that’s not always the case. Unfortunately, some of these gadgets break down way before expected, and spending the money to repair them often isn’t a smart move.

Sometimes, it’s better to rely more on the basics and less on the bells and whistles when it comes to home gadgets. Here are five costly appliances that often need to be replaced, so think twice before you buy.

Keurig Machine

Look up reviews for any Keurig machine and you’ll likely find plenty of negative examples. But some machines are worse than others.

For example, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials machine has over 300 poor reviews on Walmart’s website. Complaints mostly focus on the claim that the machine will turn on and light up but it won’t brew.

Additionally, various reviewers experienced the same problem again after they exchanged the defective machine for another one. Other reviewer complaints include the machine being damaged or parts missing.

Robot Vacuum

In theory, a robot vacuum is a dream come true. It emerges from its charging station at the appointed time, vacuums up everything from Cheerios to small chunks of dirt and returns home to recharge — all without you having to lift a finger.

In reality, though, some robot vacuums can be more trouble than they are worth. For example, the Eureka Groove Robot Vacuum NER300, which is poorly rated on Consumer Reports, has poor Walmart reviews, too.

Complaints include error messages that keep the machine from working properly and only running one to five minutes before stopping — even if fully charged. Reviewers also complain about not being able to reach customer support and not being able to find replacement parts or filters, which renders the robotic vac useless.

Countertop Ice Maker

Having a countertop ice maker can come in handy during holiday parties or if you don’t have a refrigerator with an ice maker. These appliances are designed to continually make ice and can potentially make 26 pounds or more within 24 hours. However, they don’t always work as intended and may fizzle out long before you’ve gotten your money’s worth.

On Amazon, an Igloo Electric Countertop Ice Maker has its fair share of 5-star reviews, but also has plenty of one-star reviews. Complaints include the machine being very noisy and that the sensor stopped working that tells the machine to fill the reservoir with water so it will make ice. Numerous complaints stated that the machine stopped working altogether on day one, lasted just a few months, or only lasted about a year.

Stand Mixer

If you buy a high-end stand mixer, things might work out better for you, but lower-end models might be a disappointment. For example, the Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer, which has one of the lowest ratings in its category from Consumer Reports, has reviews that complain of missing parts.

One reviewer said that the mixing bowl broke and the manufacturer does not make replacement bowls. Additionally, more than one person complained that only one of the six advertised speeds works on this model. Finally, one unhappy reviewer said the appliance didn’t even work as well as her hand mixer.

Vacuum Food Sealer

These handy appliances can be a hit or miss, but one well-known brand — FoodSaver — has at least one model that’s a miss with a lot of reviewers. Some complaints about the FoodSaver VS2110 Vacuum Sealing System describe the appliance’s poor vacuum performance that leaves too much air in the bag after sealing or the machine does not seal the bags completely. Other reviewers’ complaints state that the appliance quit working either after the first use or within a few months.

