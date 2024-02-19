Avoid These 6 Popular Frozen Foods That Aren’t Worth the Cost

SolStock / iStock.com

Whether you are a working parent or a busy college student, you have inevitably traversed the frozen food aisle hoping to find a quick, affordable meal. Unfortunately, many of these foods simply aren’t worth the price either because they are extremely unhealthy or offer puny portions.

Explore More: 10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Dollar Tree

Check Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

At GOBankingRates, we asked nutrition experts to weigh in about what frozen foods or brands are not worth the buy. They offered insight into some of the most popular frozen delights and why they may not be a good buy. Here are the six items they would not recommend from the frozen food aisle at the grocery store.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

Trader Joe’s has some frozen foods that are definitely worth buying, but this bowl isn’t one of them for a few reasons.

“Trader Joe’s and similar health focused grocery stores are often assumed to offer only healthy foods. This is a concern because it is not always the case with every item, and it leads to consumers not checking the nutrition panel as often as they should,” said Lisa Richards, a nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet. “This is a particular concern with frozen meals. These are often made with just as much sodium, fat, and other harmful ingredients as the ones in regular grocery store freezers. This is especially true of Trader Joe’s frozen Sriracha Shrimp Bowl. It is marketed as gluten free, which is good for those that choose to follow that dietary pattern, but it does not automatically equal healthy. This meal is full of saturated fat, a high amount of sodium, and little other nutrients that add health value. This, along with many others, should be avoided.”

Find Out: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

If you’re looking for a nutritious snack, you will want to avoid these pizza rolls.

Story continues

“From a healthy perspective, Totino’s pizza rolls are just not a good choice. With lots of sodium and saturated fat and few vitamins to speak of, you’ll need to balance them out with a lot of fruits, vegetables, and fiber,” said Catherine Rall, a registered dietitian with Happy V. “On top of their basic nutrition facts, they’re also highly processed and contain cured meats and imitation cheeses, both of which have been shown to increase your risk of developing cancer. Even a generic frozen pizza with veggie toppings will be a healthier choice here.”

Frozen Seafood Brands

Some frozen seafood is worth the cost, but you’ll want to shop wisely to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

“When it comes to navigating the frozen food aisle, it’s crucial to discern which products offer value for your money and which ones fall short of their premium price tags. One notable example is the high-end frozen seafood brands that charge a hefty sum for what often amounts to standard quality fish or shellfish, easily matched by more affordable alternatives,” said Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef of The Forked Spoon. “The premium is mainly for the brand name rather than a significant difference in taste or quality. Additionally, these products sometimes come in smaller portions, making the cost per meal higher than if one were to opt for fresh seafood or more reasonably priced frozen options. In many cases, generic brands source their seafood from the same fisheries as their more expensive counterparts, making them a savvy choice for consumers looking for both quality and value.”

Frozen Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Paying higher prices for organic frozen fruits and vegetables might not be worth it for you.

Randhawa, an experienced recipe creator and food photographer said, “Another category where consumers might not get their money’s worth is frozen organic fruits and vegetables. While organic produce is generally more expensive due to more costly farming practices, some frozen organic brands command a price far exceeding the cost difference justified by organic farming.”

“In blind taste tests, consumers often can’t distinguish between organic and non-organic frozen produce, questioning the value of paying a premium. Furthermore, nutritional studies have shown that frozen fruits and vegetables retain nutrients well, regardless of whether organic or conventional, suggesting that lower-priced, conventional frozen produce could be just as beneficial,” she said.

Frozen Meal Kits

Frozen meal kits aren’t going to give you the best return for the price, so you’ll probably want to skip them.

“Frozen meal kits or prepared meals from certain upscale brands can also be an area where the cost doesn’t quite match up with the value,” Randhawa said. “These meals often boast gourmet recipes and high-quality ingredients, yet the portions can be disappointingly small and the flavor sometimes needs improvement, compared to freshly prepared alternatives or even similar meals from generic or store brands.”

“Moreover, the convenience factor of these frozen meals is sometimes overshadowed by their price point, especially when considering that bulkier, more affordable options can provide a similar level of convenience and satisfaction. In many cases, the allure of these premium frozen meals is in the branding and packaging rather than a marked difference in quality or taste, making them a less economical choice for everyday dining,” she said.

Nestle’s Hot or Lean Pockets

Another item that won’t provide you with the nutrients you want are the famous Hot and Lean Pockets.

“Nestle’s Hot or Lean Pockets — these conveniently packaged, and relatively tasty, pockets have been long used to meet the quick meal needs of many households,” said Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements. “Once it became clear to most consumers that their fat and sodium content, not to mention calories, have been wreaking havoc on their health for years, the manufacturer suddenly released a lean version.”

“Once again, their popularity increased and the variety offered became so extensive anyone could find their own personal preference,” Best noted. “Ironically, but not surprising, most lean and regular hot pockets have relatively similar nutrition content. For example, the sausage, egg, and cheese lean pocket contains 280 calories rather than the 260 calories from the traditional version. The fat content is the exact same at 8 grams, but the lean pocket has 1 gram less from saturated fat, which is likely how it gets its lean title. The lean pocket also has significantly more carbohydrates at 41 grams versus 37 grams from the traditional version. This fat is primarily from saturated sources which impacts triglycerides and cholesterol levels.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid These 6 Popular Frozen Foods That Aren’t Worth the Cost