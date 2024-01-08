Avoid These 6 Pricey Electronics That Won’t Last

Fenton Roman / iStock.com

If you’ve ever bought or received electronics as a gift, you’re probably familiar with the fact that none of them seem to last as long as you want them to.

Many electronics have a relatively short shelf life due to factors like delicate components, frequent usage, and–sometimes–poor design.

Although this is widely understood, it makes it no less frustrating when your electronic device starts glitching out or suddenly stops working altogether. And if you’ve paid good money for it, it can be even more upsetting when you don’t get your money’s worth.

If you want to avoid buyer’s remorse, here are the top expensive electronics to avoid since they won’t last.

Power Banks

“From my perspective, the quality of electronic devices has increased significantly over the last decade, and we rarely throw them away due to failures and reliability,” said Gabriella O’Mullan, an electronics expert and experienced full-stack developer at a digital marketing agency. “Instead, the problem has shifted towards lower battery lifespan.”

One such electronic that tends to have a short battery life is power banks, especially those with high capacities. While power banks are great for charging your smart devices on the go, their batteries quickly degrade with frequent use.

According to O’Mullan, many of these devices stop holding their charge as well within a year or so of purchase. They also tend to require frequent replacements.

Power banks typically cost anywhere from $50 to $100, so go with a less expensive model if you need one. If you’re on a tighter budget, avoid models like the Anker Power Bank, which has a regular list price of $149.99.

Bluetooth Speakers with LED Lights

Many smart devices are compatible with Bluetooth these days, so it’s not surprising that Bluetooth speakers are in such high demand. But you might want to avoid those equipped with LED lights since they tend to sacrifice functionality for aesthetics.

“Costing between $70 and $150, they offer an immersive audio-visual experience,” said O’Mullan. “However, the LED lights significantly drain the battery, overshadowing the speaker’s primary function– wireless audio playback.”

Due to this drain on the battery, these Bluetooth speakers often need a constant power supply. Oftentimes, they don’t even last through the night.

Some devices, like the Sony Bluetooth Party Speaker Home Audio System, cost around $250. That’s a hefty price tag for something that might not last as long as a less expensive alternative.

iPhones

If you’re a die-hard Apple lover, you probably have an iPhone. But steer clear of the latest models. Not only do they tend to be the most expensive, but they often have a short battery life that doesn’t justify the initial investment.

“These smartphones can command prices over $1,000, yet the battery life often starts to wane within two years,” said O’Mullan. This decline primarily happens due to frequent use and the intense demand of applications and advanced features.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. When you consider battery replacements, screen protectors, portable charging stations, and other devices you might have to purchase, the costs quickly add up. So, unless you absolutely must have the latest model, go for a phone that’s a couple of generations back but still has good reviews.

Gaming Laptops

When it comes to durability and longevity, laptops are hit-and-miss. High-end laptops, in particular, tend to cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 but don’t always last that long.

“Despite their price, rapid technological advancements might render them outdated quicker than anticipated,” said Tom Caldwell, an electronics expert and Chief Financial Officer at AutoInfu.

And when you have to frequently replace parts or batteries, the price quickly increases beyond what the device is worth.

Take the Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop, for example. It costs $1,299 online. However, Acer laptops typically only last a few years, which might not make the price tag worth it.

Pet GPS Trackers

Pet GPS trackers are useful when it comes to keeping track of your pets, but they can be expensive when you consider the fact that many aren’t built to last.

“These are essential for pet monitoring, but their longevity varies,” said Dr. Mollie Newton, pet electronics expert and founder of PetMeTwice. “Prices typically start around $30, with high-end models going over $100.”

For example, the FitBark GPS Dog Tracker 2nd Gen (2022) costs $99.95. However, it frequently loses its charge and doesn’t track as well as you might expect for the price.

While a cheaper GPS tracker might seem like a good choice if you’re on a budget, you could also be looking at more frequent replacements. Before choosing a tracker, make sure you do your research and choose a brand that boasts longevity and functionality.

High-End Digital Cameras

Professional-grade digital cameras from such brands as Sony, Canon, and Nikon, tend to be expensive. Not including accessories or extra lenses, you can expect to spend anywhere from $1,000 to about $3,000 on a single DSLR or mirrorless camera from one of these brands.

For example, the Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera costs $2,498. With an extra lens, the price goes up significantly.

As with most electronics, camera technology continues to advance. If you go with a higher-end device now, it might not last long enough to keep up with the latest developments or advanced features. This can render your camera obsolete or outdated much more quickly than you expect.

If you’re trying to be budget-conscious, go with a more affordable option. You can still choose your favorite brand, but your wallet will thank you.

