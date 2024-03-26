Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024
The average new car is now priced 7.2% above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), iSeeCars.com reported. While this may seem like a lot, it’s down from an average markup of 8.9% last year. Still, it’s never ideal to pay above the sticker price for a new vehicle.
There are some car models that are likely to be more marked up than others, and iSeeCars.com found that these 20 vehicles are the most likely to sell for well above the MSRP. Here’s a look at those high-priced cars, ranked from highest to lowest markup.
MINI Hardtop
Average price: $37,473
Average MSRP: $29,858
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 25.5%
Porsche Taycan (Sedan)
Average price: $137,729
Average MSRP: $111,893
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 23.1%
Porsche Cayenne
Average price: $105,574
Average MSRP: $86,593
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.9%
Porsche Macan
Average price: $80,421
Average MSRP: $66,310
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.3%
Porsche Taycan (Wagon)
Average price: $146,594
Average MSRP: $121,248
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20.9%
Cadillac CT5-V
Average price: $67,254
Average MSRP: $56,043
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20%
Porsche 718 Boxster
Average price: $99,848
Average MSRP: $83,301
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.9%
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Average price: $33,719
Average MSRP: $28,248
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%
BMW X3 M
Average price: $90,057
Average MSRP: $75,448
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%
Cadillac CT4-V
Average price: $66,633
Average MSRP: $55,873
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.3%
Porsche 718 Cayman
Average price: $105,910
Average MSRP: $89,092
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.9%
Genesis GV70
Average price: $58,646
Average MSRP: $49,351
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.8%
MINI Countryman
Average price: $40,757
Average MSRP: $34,337
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%
MINI Clubman
Average price: $43,238
Average MSRP: $36,435
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%
Lexus LS 500
Average price: $94,962
Average MSRP: $80,072
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Average price: $82,399
Average MSRP: $69,500
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%
Ford Maverick
Average price: $33,098
Average MSRP: $27,996
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.2%
MINI Hardtop 2-Door (Electric)
Average price: $36,434
Average MSRP: $30,918
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.8%
Genesis GV80
Average price: $70,080
Average MSRP: $59,677
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%
Audi RS 6 Avant
Average price: $147,482
Average MSRP: $125,609
Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Feb. 12, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024