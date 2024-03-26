Advertisement
Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
©Ford
©Ford

The average new car is now priced 7.2% above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), iSeeCars.com reported. While this may seem like a lot, it’s down from an average markup of 8.9% last year. Still, it’s never ideal to pay above the sticker price for a new vehicle.

There are some car models that are likely to be more marked up than others, and iSeeCars.com found that these 20 vehicles are the most likely to sell for well above the MSRP. Here’s a look at those high-priced cars, ranked from highest to lowest markup.

Fabian Kirchbauer / MINI USA
Fabian Kirchbauer / MINI USA

MINI Hardtop

  • Average price: $37,473

  • Average MSRP: $29,858

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 25.5%

©Porsche
©Porsche

Porsche Taycan (Sedan)

  • Average price: $137,729

  • Average MSRP: $111,893

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 23.1%

©Porsche
©Porsche

Porsche Cayenne

  • Average price: $105,574

  • Average MSRP: $86,593

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.9%

©Porsche
©Porsche

Porsche Macan

  • Average price: $80,421

  • Average MSRP: $66,310

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.3%

Porsche / Porsche
Porsche / Porsche

Porsche Taycan (Wagon)

  • Average price: $146,594

  • Average MSRP: $121,248

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20.9%

©Cadillac
©Cadillac

Cadillac CT5-V

  • Average price: $67,254

  • Average MSRP: $56,043

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20%

©Porsche
©Porsche

Porsche 718 Boxster

  • Average price: $99,848

  • Average MSRP: $83,301

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.9%

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota
NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

  • Average price: $33,719

  • Average MSRP: $28,248

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%

Uwe Fischer / BMW
Uwe Fischer / BMW

BMW X3 M

  • Average price: $90,057

  • Average MSRP: $75,448

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%

DW Burnett / Cadillac
DW Burnett / Cadillac

Cadillac CT4-V

  • Average price: $66,633

  • Average MSRP: $55,873

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.3%

©Porsche
©Porsche

Porsche 718 Cayman

  • Average price: $105,910

  • Average MSRP: $89,092

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.9%

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis
KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis

Genesis GV70

  • Average price: $58,646

  • Average MSRP: $49,351

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.8%

Alberto Martinez / BMW Group
Alberto Martinez / BMW Group

MINI Countryman

  • Average price: $40,757

  • Average MSRP: $34,337

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group
Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

MINI Clubman

  • Average price: $43,238

  • Average MSRP: $36,435

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%

James Halfacre / Lexus
James Halfacre / Lexus

Lexus LS 500

  • Average price: $94,962

  • Average MSRP: $80,072

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%

Mercedes-Benz AG / Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz AG / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE

  • Average price: $82,399

  • Average MSRP: $69,500

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%

©Ford
©Ford

Ford Maverick

  • Average price: $33,098

  • Average MSRP: $27,996

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.2%

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group
Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

MINI Hardtop 2-Door (Electric)

  • Average price: $36,434

  • Average MSRP: $30,918

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.8%

©Genesis
©Genesis

Genesis GV80

  • Average price: $70,080

  • Average MSRP: $59,677

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%

©Audi
©Audi

Audi RS 6 Avant

  • Average price: $147,482

  • Average MSRP: $125,609

  • Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Feb. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024

