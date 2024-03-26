Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024

©Ford

The average new car is now priced 7.2% above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), iSeeCars.com reported. While this may seem like a lot, it’s down from an average markup of 8.9% last year. Still, it’s never ideal to pay above the sticker price for a new vehicle.

There are some car models that are likely to be more marked up than others, and iSeeCars.com found that these 20 vehicles are the most likely to sell for well above the MSRP. Here’s a look at those high-priced cars, ranked from highest to lowest markup.

Fabian Kirchbauer / MINI USA

MINI Hardtop

Average price: $37,473

Average MSRP: $29,858

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 25.5%

©Porsche

Porsche Taycan (Sedan)

Average price: $137,729

Average MSRP: $111,893

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 23.1%

©Porsche

Porsche Cayenne

Average price: $105,574

Average MSRP: $86,593

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.9%

©Porsche

Porsche Macan

Average price: $80,421

Average MSRP: $66,310

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 21.3%

Porsche / Porsche

Porsche Taycan (Wagon)

Average price: $146,594

Average MSRP: $121,248

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20.9%

©Cadillac

Cadillac CT5-V

Average price: $67,254

Average MSRP: $56,043

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 20%

©Porsche

Porsche 718 Boxster

Average price: $99,848

Average MSRP: $83,301

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.9%

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Average price: $33,719

Average MSRP: $28,248

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%

Uwe Fischer / BMW

BMW X3 M

Average price: $90,057

Average MSRP: $75,448

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.4%

DW Burnett / Cadillac

Cadillac CT4-V

Average price: $66,633

Average MSRP: $55,873

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 19.3%

©Porsche

Porsche 718 Cayman

Average price: $105,910

Average MSRP: $89,092

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.9%

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis

Genesis GV70

Average price: $58,646

Average MSRP: $49,351

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.8%

Alberto Martinez / BMW Group

MINI Countryman

Average price: $40,757

Average MSRP: $34,337

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

MINI Clubman

Average price: $43,238

Average MSRP: $36,435

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.7%

James Halfacre / Lexus

Lexus LS 500

Average price: $94,962

Average MSRP: $80,072

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%

Mercedes-Benz AG / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Average price: $82,399

Average MSRP: $69,500

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.6%

©Ford

Ford Maverick

Average price: $33,098

Average MSRP: $27,996

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 18.2%

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

MINI Hardtop 2-Door (Electric)

Average price: $36,434

Average MSRP: $30,918

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.8%

©Genesis

Genesis GV80

Average price: $70,080

Average MSRP: $59,677

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%

©Audi

Audi RS 6 Avant

Average price: $147,482

Average MSRP: $125,609

Difference in price vs. MSRP: 17.4%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Feb. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying These 20 Cars Selling for Way Above Their Sticker Price in 2024