Avoid Buying These 25 Grocery Items That Are Now More Expensive

Inflation is the word of the day, as everyone has felt the strain on their bank accounts just by paying for the same goods and services as you always did.

Inflation is the result of a lot of factors, including such things as high energy prices (exacerbated by Russia's war with Ukraine), post-pandemic supply chain issues and losses, and higher consumer spending.

One of the places many Americans feel inflation most painfully is at the grocery store. If you're on a budget, you may want to limit your purchases of things like ground beef, soda, potato chips and frozen orange juice, which are among those items that have become the most expensive.

To help you save money on groceries, GoBankingRates sourced 25 items from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index that have gone up the most since April of 2022.

Lenar Musin / Shutterstock.com
25. Eggs (per dozen)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $3.270

  • Median cost, March 2023: $3.446

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $(0.18) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -5.11% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $2.520 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.75 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 29.76%

AlexRaths / Getty Images/iStockphoto
24. Coffee, Ground Roast (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $6.040 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $6.184 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $(0.14) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -2.33% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $5.529 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.51 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 9.24%

Bochkarev Photography / Shutterstock.com
23. Ham (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $4.210  

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $4.340 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $(0.13) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -3.00% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $3.924 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.29 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 7.29%

©Shutterstock.com
22. Pork Chops (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $4.099 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $4.165 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.07) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -1.58% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $4.178 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $(0.08) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -1.89%

21. Bacon (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $6.549 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $6.613 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.06) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -0.97% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $7.422 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.87) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -11.76%

©Shutterstock.com
20. Tomatoes (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $1.874 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $1.932 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.06) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -3.00% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $1.794 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.08 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 4.46%

skynesher / Getty Images
19. Milk (per gallon)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $3.700 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $3.748 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.05) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -1.28% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $3.682 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.02 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 0.49%

alejandrophotography / iStock.com
18. Cookies, Chocolate Chip (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $5.193 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $5.234 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $(0.04) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -0.78%

  • Median cost, April 2022: $4.174 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $1.02 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 24.41%

Poring Studio / Shutterstock.com
17. Beans, Dried (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $1.659 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $1.68 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $(0.03) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -1.66% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $1.628 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.03 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 1.90%

Mohamed Rageh / Shutterstock.com
16. Ground Chuck (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $4.747 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $4.753 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.01) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -0.13% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $4.945 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.20) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -4.00%

©Shutterstock.com
15. Rice, White (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $0.980 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $0.982 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.00) 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: -0.20% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $0.900 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.08 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 8.89%

©Sonic
14. Malt Beverages ( per 16 oz)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $1.746 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $1.745 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.00 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 0.06% 

  • Median cost, April 2022: $1.619 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.13 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 7.84%

chara_stagram / Shutterstock.com
13. Bananas (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $0.635 

  • Median cost, March 2023: $0.632 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.00 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 0.47% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $0.637 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.00) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -0.31%

12. Potatoes, White (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $0.980 

  • Median cost, March 2023: $0.968 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.01 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.24% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $0.849 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.13 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 15.43%

Page Light Studios / Shutterstock.com
11. Sugar, White (per lb)

  • Median cost, April, 2023: $0.893 

  • Median cost, March, 2023:  $0.880 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.01 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.48% 

  • Median cost, April, 2022: $0.740 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.15 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 20.68%

siculodoc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
10. Navel Oranges (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $1.530

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $1.509 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $0.02 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.39% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $1.505 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.03 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 1.66%

ponce_photography / Pixabay
9. Yogurt (per 8 oz)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $1.553 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $1.526 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $0.03 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.77% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $1.350 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.20 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 15.04%

8. Frankfurters (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $5.221 

  • Median cost, March 2023: $5.184 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $0.04 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 0.71% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $3.808 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $1.41 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 37.11%

SStajic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
7. Uncooked Beef Roasts (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $6.803 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $6.765 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.04 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 0.56%

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $6.927 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.12) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -1.79%

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
6. Wine, Red and White (per liter)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $13.302 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $13.249 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 0.40% 

  • Median cost, April 2022: $13.589

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $(0.29)  

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -2.11%

Whitestorm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
5. Uncooked Beef Steak (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $5.247 

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $5.194 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.02% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $5.414 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.17) 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%

©Shutterstock.com
4. Ground Beef (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023:  $5.247

  • Median cost, March 2023:  $5.194 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.02% 

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $5.414

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $(0.17)

  • Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%

Michelle Lee Photography / iStock.com
3. Soft Drinks (per 2 liters)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $2.398

  • Median cost, March 2023: $2.345

  • Difference in $ month-over-month:  $0.05

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 2.26%

  • Median cost, April 2022:  $1.820 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year:  $0.58

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 31.76%

©Shutterstock.com
2. Potato Chips (per lb)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $6.623 

  • Median cost, March 2023: $6.526 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.10 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 1.49%

  • Median cost, April 2022: $5.601 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $1.02 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 18.25%

tiverylucky / Shutterstock.com
1. Frozen Orange Juice (per 12 oz can)

  • Median cost, April 2023: $3.010 

  • Median cost, March 2023: $2.893 

  • Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.12 

  • Difference in % month-over-month: 4.04% 

  • Median cost, April 2022: $2.770 

  • Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.24 

  • Difference in % year-over-year: 8.66%

