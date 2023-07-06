Avoid Buying These 25 Grocery Items That Are Now More Expensive
Inflation is the word of the day, as everyone has felt the strain on their bank accounts just by paying for the same goods and services as you always did.
Inflation is the result of a lot of factors, including such things as high energy prices (exacerbated by Russia's war with Ukraine), post-pandemic supply chain issues and losses, and higher consumer spending.
One of the places many Americans feel inflation most painfully is at the grocery store. If you're on a budget, you may want to limit your purchases of things like ground beef, soda, potato chips and frozen orange juice, which are among those items that have become the most expensive.
To help you save money on groceries, GoBankingRates sourced 25 items from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index that have gone up the most since April of 2022.
25. Eggs (per dozen)
Median cost, April 2023: $3.270
Median cost, March 2023: $3.446
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.18)
Difference in % month-over-month: -5.11%
Median cost, April 2022: $2.520
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.75
Difference in % year-over-year: 29.76%
24. Coffee, Ground Roast (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $6.040
Median cost, March 2023: $6.184
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.14)
Difference in % month-over-month: -2.33%
Median cost, April 2022: $5.529
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.51
Difference in % year-over-year: 9.24%
23. Ham (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $4.210
Median cost, March 2023: $4.340
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.13)
Difference in % month-over-month: -3.00%
Median cost, April 2022: $3.924
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.29
Difference in % year-over-year: 7.29%
22. Pork Chops (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $4.099
Median cost, March 2023: $4.165
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.07)
Difference in % month-over-month: -1.58%
Median cost, April 2022: $4.178
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.08)
Difference in % year-over-year: -1.89%
21. Bacon (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $6.549
Median cost, March 2023: $6.613
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.06)
Difference in % month-over-month: -0.97%
Median cost, April 2022: $7.422
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.87)
Difference in % year-over-year: -11.76%
20. Tomatoes (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $1.874
Median cost, March 2023: $1.932
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.06)
Difference in % month-over-month: -3.00%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.794
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.08
Difference in % year-over-year: 4.46%
19. Milk (per gallon)
Median cost, April 2023: $3.700
Median cost, March 2023: $3.748
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.05)
Difference in % month-over-month: -1.28%
Median cost, April 2022: $3.682
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.02
Difference in % year-over-year: 0.49%
18. Cookies, Chocolate Chip (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $5.193
Median cost, March 2023: $5.234
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.04)
Difference in % month-over-month: -0.78%
Median cost, April 2022: $4.174
Difference in $ year-over-year: $1.02
Difference in % year-over-year: 24.41%
17. Beans, Dried (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $1.659
Median cost, March 2023: $1.68
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.03)
Difference in % month-over-month: -1.66%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.628
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.03
Difference in % year-over-year: 1.90%
16. Ground Chuck (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $4.747
Median cost, March 2023: $4.753
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.01)
Difference in % month-over-month: -0.13%
Median cost, April 2022: $4.945
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.20)
Difference in % year-over-year: -4.00%
15. Rice, White (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $0.980
Median cost, March 2023: $0.982
Difference in $ month-over-month: $(0.00)
Difference in % month-over-month: -0.20%
Median cost, April 2022: $0.900
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.08
Difference in % year-over-year: 8.89%
14. Malt Beverages ( per 16 oz)
Median cost, April 2023: $1.746
Median cost, March 2023: $1.745
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.00
Difference in % month-over-month: 0.06%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.619
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.13
Difference in % year-over-year: 7.84%
13. Bananas (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $0.635
Median cost, March 2023: $0.632
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.00
Difference in % month-over-month: 0.47%
Median cost, April 2022: $0.637
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.00)
Difference in % year-over-year: -0.31%
12. Potatoes, White (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $0.980
Median cost, March 2023: $0.968
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.01
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.24%
Median cost, April 2022: $0.849
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.13
Difference in % year-over-year: 15.43%
11. Sugar, White (per lb)
Median cost, April, 2023: $0.893
Median cost, March, 2023: $0.880
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.01
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.48%
Median cost, April, 2022: $0.740
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.15
Difference in % year-over-year: 20.68%
10. Navel Oranges (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $1.530
Median cost, March 2023: $1.509
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.02
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.39%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.505
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.03
Difference in % year-over-year: 1.66%
9. Yogurt (per 8 oz)
Median cost, April 2023: $1.553
Median cost, March 2023: $1.526
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.03
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.77%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.350
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.20
Difference in % year-over-year: 15.04%
8. Frankfurters (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $5.221
Median cost, March 2023: $5.184
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.04
Difference in % month-over-month: 0.71%
Median cost, April 2022: $3.808
Difference in $ year-over-year: $1.41
Difference in % year-over-year: 37.11%
7. Uncooked Beef Roasts (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $6.803
Median cost, March 2023: $6.765
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.04
Difference in % month-over-month: 0.56%
Median cost, April 2022: $6.927
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.12)
Difference in % year-over-year: -1.79%
6. Wine, Red and White (per liter)
Median cost, April 2023: $13.302
Median cost, March 2023: $13.249
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05
Difference in % month-over-month: 0.40%
Median cost, April 2022: $13.589
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.29)
Difference in % year-over-year: -2.11%
5. Uncooked Beef Steak (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $5.247
Median cost, March 2023: $5.194
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.02%
Median cost, April 2022: $5.414
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.17)
Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%
4. Ground Beef (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $5.247
Median cost, March 2023: $5.194
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.02%
Median cost, April 2022: $5.414
Difference in $ year-over-year: $(0.17)
Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%
3. Soft Drinks (per 2 liters)
Median cost, April 2023: $2.398
Median cost, March 2023: $2.345
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.05
Difference in % month-over-month: 2.26%
Median cost, April 2022: $1.820
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.58
Difference in % year-over-year: 31.76%
2. Potato Chips (per lb)
Median cost, April 2023: $6.623
Median cost, March 2023: $6.526
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.10
Difference in % month-over-month: 1.49%
Median cost, April 2022: $5.601
Difference in $ year-over-year: $1.02
Difference in % year-over-year: 18.25%
1. Frozen Orange Juice (per 12 oz can)
Median cost, April 2023: $3.010
Median cost, March 2023: $2.893
Difference in $ month-over-month: $0.12
Difference in % month-over-month: 4.04%
Median cost, April 2022: $2.770
Difference in $ year-over-year: $0.24
Difference in % year-over-year: 8.66%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying These 25 Grocery Items That Are Now More Expensive