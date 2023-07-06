Avoid Buying These 25 Grocery Items That Are Now More Expensive

Inflation is the word of the day, as everyone has felt the strain on their bank accounts just by paying for the same goods and services as you always did.

Inflation is the result of a lot of factors, including such things as high energy prices (exacerbated by Russia's war with Ukraine), post-pandemic supply chain issues and losses, and higher consumer spending.

One of the places many Americans feel inflation most painfully is at the grocery store. If you're on a budget, you may want to limit your purchases of things like ground beef, soda, potato chips and frozen orange juice, which are among those items that have become the most expensive.

To help you save money on groceries, GoBankingRates sourced 25 items from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index that have gone up the most since April of 2022.

25. Eggs (per dozen)

Median cost, April 2023 : $3.270

Median cost, March 2023 : $3.446

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.18)

Difference in % month-over-month : -5.11%

Median cost, April 2022 : $2.520

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.75

Difference in % year-over-year: 29.76%

24. Coffee, Ground Roast (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $6.040

Median cost, March 2023 : $6.184

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.14)

Difference in % month-over-month : -2.33%

Median cost, April 2022 : $5.529

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.51

Difference in % year-over-year: 9.24%

23. Ham (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $4.210

Median cost, March 2023 : $4.340

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.13)

Difference in % month-over-month : -3.00%

Median cost, April 2022 : $3.924

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.29

Difference in % year-over-year: 7.29%

22. Pork Chops (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $4.099

Median cost, March 2023 : $4.165

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.07)

Difference in % month-over-month : -1.58%

Median cost, April 2022 : $4.178

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.08)

Difference in % year-over-year: -1.89%

21. Bacon (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $6.549

Median cost, March 2023 : $6.613

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.06)

Difference in % month-over-month : -0.97%

Median cost, April 2022 : $7.422

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.87)

Difference in % year-over-year: -11.76%

20. Tomatoes (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $1.874

Median cost, March 2023 : $1.932

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.06)

Difference in % month-over-month : -3.00%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.794

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.08

Difference in % year-over-year: 4.46%

19. Milk (per gallon)

Median cost, April 2023 : $3.700

Median cost, March 2023 : $3.748

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.05)

Difference in % month-over-month : -1.28%

Median cost, April 2022 : $3.682

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.02

Difference in % year-over-year: 0.49%

18. Cookies, Chocolate Chip (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $5.193

Median cost, March 2023 : $5.234

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.04)

Difference in % month-over-month : -0.78%

Median cost, April 2022 : $4.174

Difference in $ year-over-year : $1.02

Difference in % year-over-year: 24.41%

17. Beans, Dried (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $1.659

Median cost, March 2023 : $1.68

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.03)

Difference in % month-over-month : -1.66%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.628

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.03

Difference in % year-over-year: 1.90%

16. Ground Chuck (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $4.747

Median cost, March 2023 : $4.753

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.01)

Difference in % month-over-month : -0.13%

Median cost, April 2022 : $4.945

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.20)

Difference in % year-over-year: -4.00%

15. Rice, White (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $0.980

Median cost, March 2023 : $0.982

Difference in $ month-over-month : $(0.00)

Difference in % month-over-month : -0.20%

Median cost, April 2022 : $0.900

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.08

Difference in % year-over-year: 8.89%

14. Malt Beverages ( per 16 oz)

Median cost, April 2023 : $1.746

Median cost, March 2023 : $1.745

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.00

Difference in % month-over-month : 0.06%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.619

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.13

Difference in % year-over-year: 7.84%

13. Bananas (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $0.635

Median cost, March 2023 : $0.632

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.00

Difference in % month-over-month : 0.47%

Median cost, April 2022 : $0.637

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.00)

Difference in % year-over-year: -0.31%

12. Potatoes, White (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $0.980

Median cost, March 2023 : $0.968

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.01

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.24%

Median cost, April 2022 : $0.849

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.13

Difference in % year-over-year: 15.43%

11. Sugar, White (per lb)

Median cost, April, 2023 : $0.893

Median cost, March, 2023 : $0.880

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.01

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.48%

Median cost, April, 2022 : $0.740

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.15

Difference in % year-over-year: 20.68%

10. Navel Oranges (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $1.530

Median cost, March 2023 : $1.509

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.02

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.39%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.505

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.03

Difference in % year-over-year: 1.66%

9. Yogurt (per 8 oz)

Median cost, April 2023 : $1.553

Median cost, March 2023 : $1.526

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.03

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.77%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.350

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.20

Difference in % year-over-year: 15.04%

8. Frankfurters (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $5.221

Median cost, March 2023 : $5.184

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.04

Difference in % month-over-month : 0.71%

Median cost, April 2022 : $3.808

Difference in $ year-over-year : $1.41

Difference in % year-over-year: 37.11%

7. Uncooked Beef Roasts (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $6.803

Median cost, March 2023 : $6.765

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.04

Difference in % month-over-month : 0.56%

Median cost, April 2022 : $6.927

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.12)

Difference in % year-over-year: -1.79%

6. Wine, Red and White (per liter)

Median cost, April 2023 : $13.302

Median cost, March 2023 : $13.249

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.05

Difference in % month-over-month : 0.40%

Median cost, April 2022 : $13.589

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.29)

Difference in % year-over-year: -2.11%

5. Uncooked Beef Steak (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $5.247

Median cost, March 2023 : $5.194

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.05

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.02%

Median cost, April 2022 : $5.414

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.17)

Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%

4. Ground Beef (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $5.247

Median cost, March 2023 : $5.194

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.05

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.02%

Median cost, April 2022 : $5.414

Difference in $ year-over-year : $(0.17)

Difference in % year-over-year: -3.08%

3. Soft Drinks (per 2 liters)

Median cost, April 2023 : $2.398

Median cost, March 2023 : $2.345

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.05

Difference in % month-over-month : 2.26%

Median cost, April 2022 : $1.820

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.58

Difference in % year-over-year: 31.76%

2. Potato Chips (per lb)

Median cost, April 2023 : $6.623

Median cost, March 2023 : $6.526

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.10

Difference in % month-over-month : 1.49%

Median cost, April 2022 : $5.601

Difference in $ year-over-year : $1.02

Difference in % year-over-year: 18.25%

1. Frozen Orange Juice (per 12 oz can)

Median cost, April 2023 : $3.010

Median cost, March 2023 : $2.893

Difference in $ month-over-month : $0.12

Difference in % month-over-month : 4.04%

Median cost, April 2022 : $2.770

Difference in $ year-over-year : $0.24

Difference in % year-over-year: 8.66%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid Buying These 25 Grocery Items That Are Now More Expensive