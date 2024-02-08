Avoid Buying These 5 Cars: Get These Similar (and Often Cheaper) Models Instead

Domeble 01E2FB / © moofe photographer - please c

We live in a world where our purchases are primarily dictated by companies with the biggest advertising budget and influencers with the most followers. That’s no big deal if you have the money, but many of us are missing out on great alternatives that match the quality of more expensive products at a fraction of the cost.

The auto industry is a perfect example of this reality. Almost every brand builds higher end models based on the core platform, but with plenty of bells and whistles added to seriously bump up the sticker price. There’s nothing wrong with wanting niceties with your new car, but if you’re looking to save money, there are always more affordable options available.

If you’ve got a specific model in mind, it’s always a good idea to tone down your tunnel vision and research what else is out there, especially if a bargain is on your wish list. Here are five vehicles you should avoid in favor of superior and affordable alternatives.

1. Want a Ford Escape? Buy a Subaru Forester Instead

The Ford Escape provides comfortable seating, a roomy cabin and advanced tech features — but it can’t match its competition where it matters. “It’s a perfectly serviceable small crossover SUV,” said Edmunds, but significant flaws include “unrefined transmission shifting and a lack of handling precision.”

The Subaru Forester, on the other hand, is cheaper, has a higher resale value and is more reliable, according to iSeeCars. Vehicle service provider Endurance recommended the unheralded Nissan Rogue as a good alternative option as well.

2. Want a Honda Civic Hybrid? Buy a Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Instead

Hondas are always ranked among the most reliable cars on the market, but they’re not without their faults. According to Endurance, the Civic Hybrid is prone to expensive transmission problems and a troublesome recall for attracting rodents to its soy-based wire coating.

Hyundai’s ascent in the industry is a remarkable story and its Elantra Hybrid has outstanding reliability ratings (9.4/10 by MotorTrend and 4.2/5 by Kelley Blue Book) and low repair costs (an annual average of $452, per RepairPal).

3. Want a Ford Fiesta? Buy a Honda Civic Instead

Speaking of Honda, you’ll most likely pay more for a used Civic than a legacy Ford Fiesta, but the Kelley Blue Book highest-rated compact car and Best Buy Award winner is a better choice than the discontinued, but still popular Fiesta on the second-hand market.

According to Endurance, serious reliability issues should make buyers guarded.” Some of the most common repairs it needs include AC compressor replacement, which costs between $861 and $1,185, and this repair was also the subject of several recalls,” said the company site.

4. Want a Fiat 500X? Buy a Ford Bronco Instead

Writing about “lifestyle vehicles,” Top Gear mentioned that there’s a growing trend for manufacturers to offer models that can do it all. The model range is vast, however, meaning that a “lifestyle vehicle” can be a large SUV or a souped-up hatchback.

The site gave special negative attention to the Fiat 500X, which, “Regardless of the metric you judge it by, is one of the worst offenders in the modern car market.” U.S. News & World Report agreed, praising its looks alone. As an alternative, the trusty Ford Bronco will cost you a bit more but is a much better drive — and will outlast the Fiat by miles.

5. Want a Mercedes-Benz GLS? Buy a BMW X7 Instead

If your budget is in the $70,000-$170,000 range, why not go with the outstanding BMW instead of the slightly more prestigious (read: expensive) Merc? BMW’s X7 is the largest and most luxurious utility vehicle in the BMW lineup, and while some might prefer the GLS’ roomier interior, others rank the X7 higher in style and performance.

If price is an object, you can’t really go wrong with a GMC Acadia — or a Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride — for three rows of seats and a comfortable ride. But you’ll miss out on the luxuries that the high-priced rides offer.

