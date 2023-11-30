Avoid Buying These 5 Overpriced Holiday Gifts and Get These Instead

©Target

‘Tis the season — for shopping! Just as the last leftovers from Thanksgiving are eaten, it’s time to start thinking about what to buy for the holiday season ahead.

Most of the time, savvy shoppers are on the hunt for deals and discounts galore, but this year the gift-giving landscape might look a little different to the average buyer.

Here are five overpriced holiday gifts and a few alternative options you should toss in your cart during this festive time of year.

5 Gifts To Avoid

Massage Guns

“The popularity of massage guns has soared in recent years, with premium brands like Theragun commanding hefty price tags, such as $279,” said Matt Carlson, founder of ParentPresents.com, a gifting advisor and media outlet. “These massage guns are extremely popular Christmas gifts, especially among Gen Z and millennials buying for their parents.”

Noise Canceling Headphones

“While brands like Bose offer high-end headphones priced at $429, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy exceptional audio quality,” Carlson said.

The same goes for the The AirPods Max, which at $549 might be Apple’s most expensive headphones yet — though the quality isn’t necessarily better.

Designer Accessories

Fashion items such as watches, purses, sunglasses and other accessories often come with hefty price tags driven by brand recognition and prestige.

“When it comes to these categories, brand may be more important than functionality, justifying the overspending,” Carlson said. “However, if you are just focused on functionality, consider exploring alternative brands.”

Handheld Video Games

You might be itching to get your hands on the new Nintendo Switch OLED, the latest version of the popular gaming console. However, you’ll be disappointed to find that you are paying a hefty price for only a few minor upgrades — like a larger, brighter screen — over the original Switch console. That’s not a lot of bang for your $349.

Pod Coffee Makers

Coffee pods wreak havoc on the environment with their non-decomposing waste and leave a bad taste in your mouth because the brew that comes out of the machines is subpar at best.

Models such as the Nespresso Vertuo Next are cool and capable of making coffee and espresso within minutes, but they cost upwards of $200 and need specific pods to operate, which typically are more pricey than K-Cups.

5 Gifts To Buy Instead

Dutch Ovens

Don’t be fooled: Not all Dutch ovens are made equally or of cast iron. Nor are they all cheap. However, the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a cast-iron pot priced at around $90. It comes with the resiliency and quality of its much heavier and much more expensive cousin, the Le Creuset Dutch Oven, that’s usually sold for $250 or more.

Smartwatches

The Amazfit Bip U Pro has similar features to the Fitbit Sense, including heart rate, SpO2, stress and sleep monitoring. Unlike the Fitbit smartwatch, which usually costs $250, you can get the Amazfit Bip U Pro for just $70, so you and your bank account can stay healthy all season long.

E-readers

Kindle is king when it comes to the e-reader world. However, you get the most expensive models without getting any more bells and whistles beyond display, battery life and waterproof design. Stick to the Kindle Paperwhite, which costs $129 and comes with everything you need for a good read.

Hair Care Tools

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer gives you the hair you typically receive only from a salon, and it’s a home hair care device for just $60. You could go with the Dyson Airwrap, a deluxe curling iron that simultaneously styles and dries your hair, but expect to your hair to stand on end once you see the price of $500.

Gift Cards

Everyone loves gift cards because they work like cash at your favorite stores, vendors and online shopping sites. Best of all: You usually get to pick the price of the gift card, so you can stay on budget and give your loved ones the ability to pick the holiday presents they really want. It’s easy, affordable and, next to cash, makes everyone happy.

“Overspending on a gift can lead to added stress and financial strain, and it’s important to remember that the recipient wouldn’t want you to go through such hardship for their sake,” Carlson said. “By seeking out more affordable yet equally functional alternatives, you can both maintain a healthy budget and bring just as much joy to the person you’re gifting.”

