Avoid Buying These 7 Used Car Gas-Guzzlers

One of the main aspects of buying a car is finding out how many miles per gallon (MPG) the vehicle gets. You don’t want to be stopping to fill up every hundred miles to top off the tank, nor do you want to spend lots of money on fuel prices, which, depending on where you live and drive, are already sky high.

The nickname for a car with this type of reputation is a “gas-guzzler” because of the amount of gasoline it sucks down, not to mention the number of dollars it takes out of your pocket at the same time. New vehicles tend to have more features that give drivers better MPG, so it’s the previously owned and driven automobiles that you really need to look out for.

“With the average ‘good’ MPG for passenger cars now hovering around 25-30 MPG in mixed driving conditions, vehicles falling significantly below this threshold can be considered gas guzzlers,” Rob Dillan, the founder of EVhype.com, explained.

“This benchmark helps consumers balance fuel costs with lifestyle needs,” noted Jason Mueller, the Marketing Manager at A-1 Auto Transport, pointing to the importance of fuel efficiency when car shopping by saying that “[I]n an era of rising fuel prices and growing environmental consciousness, opting for vehicles that offer better MPG can significantly reduce ownership costs and carbon footprints.”

If you are in the market for a used car, avoid buying one of these gas guzzlers.

2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

“With an average MPG of just 14 in the city and 19 on the highway, this luxury SUV is a prime example of inefficiency,” Dillan described.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

“The Silverado 2500HD is a capable workhorse but is not known for its fuel efficiency, achieving around 15 mpg combined. Its robust engine and heavy-duty build contribute to its lower MPG ratings,” said Tony Taylor, the owner of A-1 Auto Transport.

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

According to Dillan, the Chevy Suburban is “Similar to the Escalade” because “the Suburban’s size contributes to its poor fuel economy, averaging around 15 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway.”

2022 Ram 1500 TRX

Taylor stated that “The Ram 1500 TRX is a high-performance truck with impressive off-road capabilities but lacks in fuel economy, averaging around 12 mpg combined. Its powerful engine and rugged design make it a gas guzzler in its class.”

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

“With a performance focus, this SUV manages only 11 MPG in the city and 17 MPG on the highway,” said Dillan.

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

“This high-performance sedan is thrilling to drive but offers dismal fuel economy, with an average of 12 MPG in the city and 21 MPG on the highway,” noted Dillan.

2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty

“The F-250 Super Duty is a powerful truck but falls short in fuel efficiency,” said Taylor, going on to say, “Its towing and hauling capabilities come at the cost of gas mileage, making it less ideal for everyday driving.”

Dillan agreed, explaining, “This heavy-duty truck is known for its power, not its fuel efficiency, with an average of 15 MPG in mixed driving conditions.”

He continued, “While these vehicles may offer certain benefits like power, luxury, and capacity, their fuel consumption rates make them costly to operate, especially with fluctuating gas prices.”

Fuel-Efficient Used Cars You Should Consider

Dillan recommended, “Consumers prioritizing efficiency and long-term savings should consider models with higher MPG ratings, reflecting advancements in fuel economy across both combustion-engine and hybrid vehicles.”

Taylor had a few recommendations for consumers looking to purchase a used car that doesn’t fall into the category of “gas guzzler,” including:

Toyota Prius Prime

“The Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid that offers exceptional fuel efficiency,” said Taylor, highlighting the vehicle’s EPA-estimated 54 mpg combined when operating in hybrid mode.

“It also offers an impressive electric range, making it a practical choice for eco-conscious drivers.”

Honda Insight

“The Insight is a compact hybrid sedan that delivers excellent fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined,” Taylor explained. “Its comfortable ride and upscale interior make it a compelling choice for those seeking economy and style.”

Hyundai Ioniq

“The Ioniq is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric variants, offering a range of fuel-efficient options,” described Taylor. “The hybrid model achieves an EPA-estimated 59 mpg combined, making it one of the most efficient vehicles in its class.”

Dillan urgers shoppers to carefully assess MPG ratings alongside their personal and financial priorities when deciding on a used car. Improved fuel efficiency is better for the environment and your wallet.

