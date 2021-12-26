U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,725.79
    +29.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.56
    +196.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,653.37
    +131.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.58
    +19.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,169.49
    -626.43 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.82
    +54.21 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,782.59
    -15.78 (-0.05%)
     

How to avoid falling into China’s 'data trap'

Dr. Samantha Hoffman
·5 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech sector and global politics.

Recent prominent data breach incidents, such as hacks of the Office of Personnel Management, airline passenger lists and hotel guest data have made clear how vulnerable both public and private systems remain to espionage and cybercrime. What is less obvious is the way that a foreign adversary or competitor might target data that is less clearly relevant from a national security or espionage perspective. Today, data about public sentiment, such as the kinds of data used by advertisers to analyze consumer preferences, has become as strategically valuable as data about traditional military targets. As the definition of what is strategically valuable becomes increasingly blurred, the ability to identify and protect strategic data will be an increasingly complex and vital national security task.

This is particularly true with regards to nation-state actors like China, which seeks access to strategic data and seeks to use it to develop a toolkit against its adversaries. Last month, MI6 chief Richard Moore described the threat of China’s “data trap”: “If you allow another country to gain access to really critical data about your society,” Moore argued, “over time that will erode your sovereignty, you no longer have control over that data.” And most governments are only just beginning to grasp this threat.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

In testimony to Congress last month, I argued that in order to defend democracy now, we need to better understand how particular datasets are collected and used by foreign adversaries, especially China. And if we're to properly defend strategic data (and define and prioritize just which datasets should be protected) in the future, we need to get creative about imagining how adversaries might use them.

The Chinese state’s use of technology to enhance its authoritarian control is a topic that has received considerable attention in recent years. The targeting of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, aided by invasive and highly coercive use of surveillance technology, has been a focal point of this discussion. So, understandably, when most people think about the risks of China’s “tech authoritarianism” going global, they think about how similarly invasive surveillance can go global. But the real problem is far more significant and far less detectable because of the nature of the digital and data-driven technologies concerned.

The Chinese party-state apparatus is already using big data collection to support its efforts to shape, manage and control its global operating environment. It understands that data that seems insignificant on their own can carry enormous strategic value when aggregated. Advertisers may use data on public sentiment to sell us things we didn’t know we needed. An adversarial actor, on the other hand, might use this data to inform propaganda efforts that subvert democratic discourse on digital platforms.

The U.S. and other countries have rightly focused on the risk of malicious cyber intrusions — such as the aforementioned OPM, Marriott and United Airlines incidents that have been attributed to China-based actors — but data access needn’t be derived from a malicious intrusion or alteration in the digital supply chain. It simply requires an adversary like the Chinese state to exploit normal and legal business relationships that result in data-sharing downstream. These pathways are already developing, most visibly through mechanisms like the recently enacted Data Security Law and other state security practices in China.

Creating legal frameworks to access data is only one way China is working to ensure its access to domestic and global datasets. Another way is to own the market. In a recent report, my co-authors and I found that for the tech areas examined, China had the highest number of patent applications filed compared to other countries but didn’t have a correspondingly high impact factor.

This didn’t mean that Chinese companies were failing to lead, though. In China, the R&D incentive structure leads to researchers developing applications that have specific policy objectives — companies can own the market and refine their products later. Chinese leaders are very aware that their efforts to achieve global market dominance and set global tech standards will also facilitate access to more data overseas and their eventual integration across disparate platforms.

China is working on ways to marry otherwise unremarkable data to yield results that in aggregate can be quite revealing. After all, any data can be processed to generate value if put in the right hands. For example, in my 2019 report, “Engineering Global Consent,” I described the issue through a case study of Global Tone Communications Technology (GTCOM), a propaganda department-controlled company that provides translation services through machine translation. According to its PR, GTCOM also embeds products in the supply chains of companies like Huawei and AliCloud. But, GTCOM isn’t just providing translation services. According to a company official, the data it collects through its business activity “provide[s] technical support and assistance for state security.”

Moreover, the Chinese government, assuming better technical capabilities in the future, collects data that aren’t even apparently useful. The same technologies that contribute to everyday problem-solving and standard service provision can simultaneously enhance the Chinese party-state’s political control at home and abroad.

Responding to this growing problem will require thinking about the “tech race” with China differently. The issue is not simply about developing capabilities that compete but the ability to imagine future use cases to know what datasets are even worth protecting. States and organizations must develop ways of assessing the value of their data and the value that data may hold for potential parties who may gain access to it now or in the future.

We’ve already underestimated this threat by assuming that authoritarian regimes like China would weaken as the world became increasingly digitally interconnected. Democracies are not going to self-correct in response to the problems created by authoritarian applications of technology. We must reassess risk in a way that keeps up to date with the current threat landscape. If we fail to do so, we risk falling into China’s “data trap.”

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • Telescope’s launch makes Christmas merry for space fans — but the ride has just begun

    The most expensive telescope in the known universe has begun its journey to a vantage point a million miles from Earth with its launch from French Guiana. Today’s liftoff of an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency’s South American spaceport, coming at 9:20 a.m. local time (4:20 a.m. PT), was just the first step of what’s expected to be a monthlong trip for NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. “Everything fell together on this Christmas Day to send a new present to the world’s

  • China central bank says to promote healthy development of property market

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting on Saturday, is the latest sign that Chinese regulators are marginally easing curbs on the property sector to prevent a hard-landing. Echoing China's annual Central Economic Work Conference held in early December, the PBOC said it will prioritise economic stability, amid an increasingly severe external environment and the unrelenting global pandemic.

  • Jae Crowder: Phoenix feels like home

    Crowder knows he is a journeyman and has never changed his outlook since the Boston trade, though as he admits he is getting tired of moving. "I do want to make a certain spot my home, and this does feel like home - I'm not gonna lie to you," ...

  • Jan. 6 panel signals interest in whether Trump committed crime

    The Jan. 6 Select Committee has signaled it intends to explore potential criminal wrongdoing by former President Trump, marking a significant escalation for the investigation that could put pressure on the Biden administration.The panel has said it could refer Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution if it finds damning evidence, in what would be seen as an open invitation to Attorney General Merrick Garland to be more aggressive towards...

  • Criminal charges brought over falling debris from Midtown Manhattan building that killed architect

    The city has brought criminal charges against the owners of the building where falling debris killed a prominent Manhattan architect in 2019. Erica Tishman, 60, was killed on the morning of Dec. 17, 2019, when she was hit by a piece of the crumbling façade at 729 Seventh Ave. as she walked down the block near W. 49th St. The owners of the 17-story office building were slapped with violations ...

  • More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

    More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban. Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.

  • SUV of U.S. rep. from Pennsylvania found in Delaware's Fashion Center; 5 teens arrested

    The Acura MDX was taken at gunpoint from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Pennsylvania Democrat whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia.

  • Why the global chip shortage isn't ending anytime soon

    The semiconductor chip crisis is real, and it's had a serious impact on our lives.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That'll Run Circles Around Shiba Inu in 2022

    After gaining more than 45,000,000% in 2021, SHIB should take a back seat to these superior digital currencies next year.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies Poised for Monster Rebounds in 2022

    Read on to see why they think that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) could be poised to enjoy some strong rebound momentum next year. Daniel Foelber (Ethereum): The recent crypto-market bludgeoning may feel severe.

  • Russia fines Google $100 million for not removing banned content

    A Russian court fined Google $100 million Friday for "systematic failure to remove banned content," the Washington Post reported.Why it matters: The fine — the largest ever on a Western tech company by Russia — "represents an escalation in Russia’s push to pressure foreign tech firms to comply with its increasingly strict rules on what it deems illegal content," the Post wrote.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Russia has opposed online acti

  • Robert Kiyosaki just said we're already in a 'technical depression' — but he's using these 3 assets to protect himself from the pain

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is as bearish as ever.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – OPEC+ Decision Put in the Bottom; Easing Omicron Fears Lifting Prices

    The CDC first designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on December 1, but crude oil bottomed on December 2 when OPEC+ made its output decision.

  • The Weekly Wrap – Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine News Left the Dollar in the Red

    Upbeat economic data from the U.S failed to support the Dollar, with news of positive vaccine news driving demand for riskier assets in the week.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for 2022

    Bitcoin’s price rose by more than 70% in 2021 despite the bearish sentiment in China, and more gains are expected over the coming year.

  • Suze Orman: Avoid making this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celeb says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Over 114.380 Fib Level Puts 115.519 – 115.615 on Radar

    The short-term direction is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 114.380 and 114.029.

  • Earnings Calendar Quiet Next Week: What to Expect in the Markets in 2022

    Although next week’s earnings are unlikely to have much of an effect on major market movements, it is sufficient to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • China central bank says to promote healthy development of property market

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting on Saturday, is the latest sign that Chinese regulators are marginally easing curbs on the property sector to prevent a hard-landing. Echoing China's annual Central Economic Work Conference held in early December, the PBOC said it will prioritise economic stability, amid an increasingly severe external environment and the unrelenting global pandemic.