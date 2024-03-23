Avoid Retiring in These 6 Arizona Cities

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As you bid farewell to the daily 9-to-5 grind and transition into retirement, your financial priorities will inevitably shift. Every dollar of your fixed retirement income becomes precious, resulting in a newfound sense of budget-consciousness. From tracking spending, reevaluating the bi-weekly DoorDash and budgeting for vacations and large purchases, retirees no longer have the budget flexibility of being in the workforce.

For retirees considering relocating to enjoy their golden years in a more affordable — yet fulfilling destination — the quest can be daunting. While Arizona is popular among retirees for its warm climate and scenic landscapes, not all its cities offer the ideal balance of affordability and amenities retirees are seeking.

Here’s a look at six cities in Arizona that may drain your nest egg empty without offering the financial security and fulfilling retirement experience you’ve worked so hard to enjoy.

Flagstaff

Median Home Value: $622,412

If you envision Arizona as warm and sunny year-round — think again. Despite its desert reputation, Flagstaff features winter temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a hefty 100 inches of snowfall each year. For retirees looking to escape from the cold and snow during retirement, Flagstaff’s high elevation might not offer the retirement they are looking for.

“Think twice before moving to Flagstaff as the ConsumerAffairs ranked Flagstaff, AZ at number six on the list of the top worst cities for retirement in the U.S. due to its high cost of living. [It] puts a strain on retirees’ budgets,” said Jonathan Faccone, real estate investor and founder of Halo Homebuyers. “Housing costs are particularly high in this city, with the median home value being $622,412, up 4.4% over the past year as per Zillow’s report. According to the Numbeo Cost of Living Index, Flagstaff is 28.7% higher than Phoenix, which is already considered an expensive city for retirement.”

Scottsdale

Median Home Value: $792,522

Known for its upscale living and luxury amenities, Scottsdale may not be the top pick for retirees seeking affordability. While it boasts an array of entertainment and recreational offerings, these luxuries come with a hefty price tag.

“I would never recommend Scottsdale as a retirement destination due to its high cost of living and lack of affordability for retirees,” Faccone said. “The city has consistently ranked as one of the most expensive cities in Arizona, with the median home value being $792,522 and the median rent being $3,000, which exceeds the national median by $988 as per Zillow’s report. Scottsdale’s overall cost of living is 13% higher than the national average according to Payscal, making it difficult for retirees on a fixed income to maintain their desired lifestyle.”

Phoenix

Median Home Value: $416,595

As the largest city in Arizona, Phoenix offers a plethora of amenities and activities to fill retirees’ days. However, its scorching temperatures, poor air quality and traffic congestion may not align with the serene retirement many seek.

“Phoenix should be avoided by retirees due to its extremely hot summers, high rates of violent crime, air pollution and overcrowding,” said Adrian Pedraza, real estate broker and owner of The California Home Buyer.

“With temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit for 3-4 months per year, seniors are at risk of heat stroke and it isolates them indoors. The violent crime rate is almost double the national average, shattering perceptions of safety,” she said. “Poor air quality exacerbates respiratory illnesses. Congestion is worsening with the booming population exceeding 1.6 million.”

Sedona

Median Home Value: $918,780

Renowned for its stunning red sandstone formations, vibrant art scene and abundant natural beauty, Sedona is understandably attractive to tourists. However, the city’s popularity comes with a steep cost of living, making it less ideal for retirees seeking affordability.

“With a median home price of close to $1 million, housing in Sedona is out of reach for those on fixed incomes,” Pedraza said. “Even rentals command premiums, especially during peak tourist seasons when availability plummets. The remote desert location also means limited access to amenities, healthcare and support services. For retirees needing convenient, affordable housing and age-related care, Sedona rates among the worst options.”

Tucson

Median Home Value: $323,756

Tucson boasts stunning scenery and a rich cultural heritage but falls short of offering residents a fulfilling retirement experience. With limited public transportation, scorching temperatures and a fiercely competitive housing market, life in Tuscon may leave retirees longing for a change of scenery.

“Tucson’s extreme heat and intense competition for housing make retiree life challenging,” Pedraza said. “Summertime temps exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit isolate seniors indoors for months. Bid wars erupt over rental and purchased homes between snowbirds and nearly 100,000 university students. Healthcare shortages are acute with no hospital beds per 1,000 residents compared to the national median of 2.5. Between the scorching heat, housing shortages and healthcare gaps, Tucson proves inhospitable for many retirees.”

Coolidge

Median Home Value: $290,787

Unless solitude is a top priority in retirement, retirees seeking an exciting and fulfilling retirement will find that Coolidge may not live up to expectations. Despite its affordable cost of living, this city’s lack of amenities and safety concerns is likely to leave retirees feeling less than secure in their golden years.

“Coolidge’s small-town charm cannot offset its high crime and isolation,” Pedraza said. “With violent crime doubling national rates, vulnerable seniors feel unsafe. The remote location translates to poor access to amenities, care and services. Affordable housing lures retirees but the trade-offs in safety and convenience simply aren’t worth it. For most, Coolidge is too risky and isolated for a happy retirement.”

All median home values were compiled from Zillow in March 2024.

